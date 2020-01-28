{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Civic Center is ready for winter

The Daddy & Princess Dance at the Centene Center in Farmington has become a popular annual event.

 File photo

Calling all princesses! Put on your prettiest dress and fanciest shoes. You can even add a sparkly tiara. It’s time for the Daddy Princess Dance 2020.

This event is open to younger girls ages 2-12.

Farmington Centene Center once again becomes a magical place – a palace for dads and their princesses – on Feb. 7 from 6-9 p.m.

This year’s event is the fourth one hosted by the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department.

Cost to attend is $35 for the pair. There is a $5 discount for civic center members. Another ticket can be purchased for $10 for an additional daughter.

The fairy tale evening includes plenty of dancing to special music by Big Show Production and delicious food catered by Bow Tie Catering. Hastings Portraits will be on hand to take professional photographs if guests would like to purchase them. There will even be a selfie station with props for fun photos and lots of possibilities throughout the evening for fathers and daughters to make lasting memories together.

John Bader is program coordinator for Farmington Parks and Recreation. He took over for Pam Inman who retired last February. He is in charge of the event.

Dustin Unger, program manager for the parks and recreation department, will be assisting Bader. Unger has been involved with this event since its beginning and stepped up to assist Bader.

“This event is always one I personally look forward to each year,” said Unger. “It is a great opportunity for all fathers and daughters to enjoy a night out together with a nice meal and great music.”

The last day to register online for this event is Feb. 2. Space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Call the civic center at 573-756-0900 for more information.

