Candy cane hunt set for BT park Saturday

Bonne Terre is looking forward to a merry Christmas, and its city park will be the site of a new event being organized by longtime civic booster Julie Pratte.

The Grinch Candy Cane Hunt is on for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the park located at North Long and West De Soto streets. Kids aged pre-K through sixth grade and their parents are welcome to attend. The hunt will be divided into age categories.

Pratte said she’s looking forward to seeing hundreds of smiling faces at the event.

“We’ll gather in the Community Center at the park to hear the story of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’” she said. “Then we’ll head outside to hunt candy canes.”

The Grinch himself will be there for pictures, she added.

Pratte said more than 700 cellophane-wrapped candy canes will be hidden all over the park “by Santa’s elves.”

Some of the candy canes will be “special,” she said, and will get their finder a prize, such as stuffed animals, toys, games, and Elf on the Shelf items.

Pratte said once the candy canes are found, everyone can go back inside the community center to warm up with hot chocolate, hot dogs and other special treats. Prizes will be given to those who find the most in each age category.

“I had to add a disclaimer to our event on our Facebook event page,” she said. “With this being our first year hosting, we’re prepared for 500 kids for snacks. The response to the hunt was overwhelming.”

Sponsors listed on the event's Facebook page include Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, Turkey Holler Bed & Breakfast, McDowell Electric, Emma's, Bonne Terre Family Dentistry, Reiter Chiropractic, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy and O'Neal Tax Service.