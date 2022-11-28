'Candyland' parade, Winter Wonderland come to Farmington Friday

The Krekeler Jewelers Christmas Parade will be touring downtown Farmington Friday to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce coordinates the event. Deena Ward, director of events, said the theme this year is Candyland.

“All kids love candy,” she said. “We went through past Christmas parades and things that had been done. I was researching ideas and Candyland was something easy and fun. A lot of the decorations are easy and inexpensive to make for floats. If you had a Grinch, you can add it and have a more of a Whoville Candyland or use gingerbread people that someone might already have.”

The parade will be full of lighted units celebrating Christmas with the grand final display being a Farmington Fire Department fire truck carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus.

According to Ward, there will be other activities during and after the parade.

“Prancer, the real live reindeer, will be at the corner of Jefferson and Columbia Streets with his sleigh, giving you and your family a beautiful photo opportunity. Across the street from Long Hall, New Life Church will have clean restrooms open to the public and hot chocolate and snacks for parade watchers.”

As a safety note, Ward asked that parade walkers do not throw candy, but pass them out to viewers.

Parade participants start forming up at 5 p.m. on West Liberty Street east of North A Street with the parade starting at 6 p.m. The route will turn left on North A Street, left on West Columbia Street, left on North Henry Street, left on West Liberty Street where the parade ends at North Franklin Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Farmington Black Knight Marching Band will then travel up North Franklin Street to West Columbia and stop at Long Memorial Hall. Santa will then officially open Winter Wonderland in Long Memorial Hall for the Christmas season.

After opening Winter Wonderland, kids will be able to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus with their wish lists and have photos taken. Visitors can also view the largest G-scale train display in southeast Missouri. Winter Wonderland will be open Monday through Friday from 6-8 p.m. and the first three Saturdays in December from 1-3 p.m.