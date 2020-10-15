Cape Girardeau puts on the scary

Ghosties and ghoulies, skeletons and cobwebs are beginning to appear on the front lawns of Halloween’s greatest fans around the Parkland. But do you have enough courage to brave the paranormal and almost unbearably-eerie atmosphere of allegedly-haunted places? Or, at the very least, visit the city’s haunted house, packed to the rafters with horror unimagined?

If you’ve got the spirit of travel, you might consider traveling to the spirits in the Mississippi River town of Cape Girardeau, about an hour to the south. In some paranormal circles, limestone, running water and railroad tracks are said to attract and retain residual energy, and if that’s the case, Cape—especially its Old Town section, near the river landing—hits the trifecta for haunt-worthy potential. Monster-mash it with a university town filled with thrill-seeking college students, and Halloween becomes a sport.