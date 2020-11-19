Car lot rents vehicles for TV, films

“I originally bought to restore it as the 'Uncle Jessie’s Truck' from the 'Dukes of Hazzard,'” he said. “I was going to paint it white. The first film we went to use it, we hadn’t painted it yet. They said it was a beautiful for the camera and that’s why it’s this color and I’m not going to change it now.

"It’s been in ‘No Good Heroes’. They used it in ‘Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot’ as Les Stroud’s truck, which he autographed. Two weeks ago we did a TV commercial for a large operation in St. Louis. It was a farmer’s produce market.

Adorning the pickups hood is a decal of a bumble bee.

“This is what I call a movie tattoo," Boyd said. "This truck was used in another episode of Unsolved Mysteries. It was portrayed as the victim’s truck, which is very similar. They had this decal on the front of it. They asked me to make a flatbed of it in less than 24 hours per the director’s request, which I was able to do.

"We had to take this bed off. We grabbed the flatbed off of a small trailer. We put it on there. The next morning, they switched up times and said we want it now. The bed wasn’t mounted. I had help from a kid from the gas station across the street. We got the bed on. We plastic zip-tied the bed to the frame, trailered it to St. Louis and filmed it that way.”