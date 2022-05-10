Car show, craft fair to hit NCHS Saturday

Strike up the band, rev the motor and get out the knitting needles.

The North County Band Boosters will hold their 8th Annual Car Show & Craft Fair this Saturday in the North County High School parking lot and commons located at 7151 Raider Road.

The event features hot cars, cool crafts, and tasty food-truck concessions, set amid a musical atmosphere provided by the award-winning North County Jazz Bands. To make extra money to support the kids who play in the band, there will be a 50-50 drawing and gift basket raffles.

The Boosters raise money for the band program at North County, providing scholarship money, replacement and refurbishment of instruments and other supportive endeavors.

Jeanne Spradling, North County Band Boosters president, said Saturday’s fundraising event is one of the most important to the band students.

“And we’re just so happy to have it this year,” she said. “Last year and the year before, we didn’t have it because of COVID, and it’s one of our biggest fundraisers. As we’ve been making the rounds to all the band concerts, everyone’s been talking about how they’re so glad we’re all having events again.”

She has firsthand knowledge about the importance of the North County Band Boosters, having been a “band kid” herself, Class of ’88. She retained the fond memories of camaraderie and excellent instruction, when it came time for the next generation to don the shakos, she pitched in on the Boosters, eventually becoming its leader.

“Yes, I’m still the president,” she said recently via text. “This is my ninth year. Absolutely love it. I started when my daughter was a freshman, now she is getting ready to graduate UMSL with her bachelor’s degree in music.

“I guess, once a band kid, always a band kid!”

There’s still time to get in on the show and fair to support the North County band students, Spradling said.

Vendors are welcome to take advantage of 10 x 10 foot booth space for $25 to sell their wares or promote interest in their business or group. For vendor space, call Spradling at 573-631-0428 or email jeannesue1970@gmail.com. Set-up starts at 8 a.m. The rest of the craft fair and art show officially begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

The car show is also taking entries for $15 each, with dash plaques for the first 40 registrations and judging for trophies starting at 1 p.m. Saturday for all the cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors that are entered. There are categories for Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, People’s Choice Motorcycle, People’s Choice Tractor and Best of Show. There’s even a Worst Car award.

Anyone interested in entering their car can contact Spradling or Austin Sikes, asikes@ncsd.k12.mo.us.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.