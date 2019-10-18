Carman comes to River Worship Center

On Nov. 3, River Worship Center is putting on a concert featuring Carman and is inviting the community to come be a part of this night full of entertainment, worship and hearing the Gospel.
According to DJ Edwards, lead pastor of River Worship Center, Carman has been in the performance business for more than 40 years now and offers a good dosage of nostalgia for individuals who grew up going to Carman's events.
“It is really neat for us to have someone this big to come a place that is small and that is located in a small community,” said Edwards.
Carman was the first Christian artist to be considered a phenomenon in the secular world and is often described as “part evangelist and part Vegas showman.”
“There's no way you can classify a Carman song by its style but rather by the shear blunt-force impact delivery in a person’s life, with an unmistakable Gospel message,” Carman’s biography web site states.
This concert is part of Carman’s Legacy Tour. A few years back Carman battled with cancer and did not expect to make it through the battle. Overcoming his battle with cancer inspired Carman to do this legacy tour.
Since then Carman has had a heart to go to smaller areas and pour into the smaller communities that are “a lot like his roots.”
Edwards said that having a concert with Carman goes hand-in-hand with the church’s vision.
“Our vision is that as a church we would be a little less like a traditional church,” continued Edwards. “We want to have positive events in the Park Hills area creating good, alternative events for families and young people to go to.”
You have free articles remaining.
A while back Edwards saw on Facebook that Carman was advertising for his Legacy tour and was encouraging pastors of churches to contact his agent about having him come to their churches.
“They [Carman] were wanting to come to places that would seat at least 500 people, and I wondered if I should even message him because our location is not nearly that big,” explained Edwards. “But I sent his agent an email, and a few hours later she messaged me back and said they were interested in coming; I was floored.”
The concert begins at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., and Edwards encourages people to come early as seating is “first-come first-serve.”
“Everywhere that Carman is going, he is packing out the house,” Edwards said.
Admission is free for the event, but VIP passes will be available. A VIP pass includes the best seats in the house, a chance to meet Carman, a photo with Carman, a free gift from Carman and all of this will be in addition to an actual red carpet experience. VIP passes run for $100 and all the proceeds go to allowing Carman’s ministry to continue.
River Worship Center has tried to keep a lot of the original spirit and architecture of its old theater building alive so concessions will be offered that night.
“Honestly, it fulfills the heart of what we want to do in the community. Carman’s shows have always provided just the impact that many people need in their life,” said Edwards.
The concert will be at River Worship Center which is located in the old movie theater in downtown Park Hills at 300 W Main St. For more information, contact the church at 573-431-9200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.