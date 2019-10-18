{{featured_button_text}}
Carman comes to River Worship Center

Carman, with more than 40 years of performance experience, is coming to Park Hills to put on a concert at River Worship Center on Nov. 3, and people can expect "an exciting night of entertainment, worship and hearing the Gospel."

 provided by Carman Promotional Tours

On Nov. 3, River Worship Center is putting on a concert featuring Carman and is inviting the community to come be a part of this night full of entertainment, worship and hearing the Gospel.

According to DJ Edwards, lead pastor of River Worship Center, Carman has been in the performance business for more than 40 years now and offers a good dosage of nostalgia for individuals who grew up going to Carman's events.

“It is really neat for us to have someone this big to come a place that is small and that is located in a small community,” said Edwards.

Carman was the first Christian artist to be considered a phenomenon in the secular world and is often described as “part evangelist and part Vegas showman.”

“There's no way you can classify a Carman song by its style but rather by the shear blunt-force impact delivery in a person’s life, with an unmistakable Gospel message,” Carman’s biography web site states.

This concert is part of Carman’s Legacy Tour. A few years back Carman battled with cancer and did not expect to make it through the battle. Overcoming his battle with cancer inspired Carman to do this legacy tour.

Since then Carman has had a heart to go to smaller areas and pour into the smaller communities that are “a lot like his roots.”

Edwards said that having a concert with Carman goes hand-in-hand with the church’s vision.

“Our vision is that as a church we would be a little less like a traditional church,” continued Edwards. “We want to have positive events in the Park Hills area creating good, alternative events for families and young people to go to.”

A while back Edwards saw on Facebook that Carman was advertising for his Legacy tour and was encouraging pastors of churches to contact his agent about having him come to their churches.

“They [Carman] were wanting to come to places that would seat at least 500 people, and I wondered if I should even message him because our location is not nearly that big,” explained Edwards. “But I sent his agent an email, and a few hours later she messaged me back and said they were interested in coming; I was floored.”

The concert begins at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., and Edwards encourages people to come early as seating is “first-come first-serve.”

“Everywhere that Carman is going, he is packing out the house,” Edwards said.

Admission is free for the event, but VIP passes will be available. A VIP pass includes the best seats in the house, a chance to meet Carman, a photo with Carman, a free gift from Carman and all of this will be in addition to an actual red carpet experience. VIP passes run for $100 and all the proceeds go to allowing Carman’s ministry to continue.

River Worship Center has tried to keep a lot of the original spirit and architecture of its old theater building alive so concessions will be offered that night.

“Honestly, it fulfills the heart of what we want to do in the community. Carman’s shows have always provided just the impact that many people need in their life,” said Edwards.

The concert will be at River Worship Center which is located in the old movie theater in downtown Park Hills at 300 W Main St. For more information, contact the church at 573-431-9200.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments