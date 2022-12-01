Carolers spreading Christmas cheer Saturday in Farmington

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear.”

Buddy the Elf’s famous words from the Christmas comedy “Elf” were perfectly stated.

Parkland residents will be doing just that – singing loudly for all to hear – when they participate in a special holiday event this weekend.

Caroling with Your Community takes place Saturday from 4-5 p.m. at Farmington’s Long Park, weather permitting.

According to Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candy Hente, a small committee worked together to bring Christmas events to Farmington every weekend in December and created a brochure to be distributed throughout the region.

“We thought it would be so fun and unifying for our community to come out and sing together,” she said.

Committee member Chris Landrum approached Dr. Kevin White, talented musician and instructor for Mineral Area College and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, to assist with planning the event.

White is helping with coordinating the songs and will be playing the piano.

“It is going to be a community Christmas caroling event in the park,” he said, “with 34 very popular and eclectic songs that people like to sing at Christmas time, both sacred, secular and other (a little off the beaten path).”

White said all participants will receive a book with lyrics when they arrive at the event.

Landrum said the community is invited to attend this first-time sing-along; no singing experience is required.

“We will be singing songs that everyone knows, from “Rudolph” to “Silent Night,’” she said.

Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be available.

“We’re hoping this becomes a tradition for families and individuals, young and old, who just want to experience some joy from singing Christmas songs,” said Landrum.

White will accompany song leaders to lead participants in singing carols. They include Kevin Willis, Camille Nations, Colleen Mitchell, and Ron and Kasey Beaton.

“The event will last an hour, and during our last song of ‘Silent Night,’ everyone will be given a candle that will light the night sky,” said Landrum. “It’s going to truly be a magical evening.”

Another upcoming holiday event will be the Community Christmas Church Tour on Dec. 16. A story on this self-guided tour of local historic churches will be printed in the Daily Journal before the event.