CASA holds Festival of Trees at Centene Center this weekend

CASA of the Parkland will be holding an expanded version of their Festival of Trees Friday and Saturday at the Centene Center.

JoAnna Watts, executive director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), said Christmas trees and gingerbread houses will be up for auction until Saturday night.

Watts said the Festival of Trees is really a great way for families to kick off the holiday season.

“On display will be 20 7-feet 6-inch fully decorated, uniquely designed Christmas trees and 10 tabletop trees,” she said.

New this year, 10 gingerbread houses will also be displayed. Watts said that all of the trees and houses are designed by members of the community from businesses, schools and local organizations.

The Festival of Trees will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

“It will be a virtual silent auction, so people can take these home with them to enjoy,” she said. “All of the proceeds go directly to CASA of the Parkland. It stays here local to give our local children in foster care — that have been abused or neglected — a powerful voice in court, at school and in our community by helping recruit and provide support to our CASA volunteers.”

The winners of the silent auctions can pick up their trees and houses on Sunday after 1 p.m. For those who win the large trees, free delivery is available within a 20-mile radius of the Centene Center.

“It’s free to the public to come and view the trees,” she said. “We are going to have a sweet shop, free children’s activities like an elves workshop for ornament decorating and letter writing to Santa.

"There will be live music from the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy. Saturday morning, First State Community Bank will be having Santa for their junior savers. The Farmington Theater Guild will be recording Christmas stories.”

Areas will also be set up for families to take holiday pictures with holiday backdrops.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

