Casting Crowns is coming to Farmington

On April 25, Contemporary Christian Band Casting Crowns is coming to Farmington for its "Only Jesus" tour, and people are encouraged to buy tickets early because the band's shows are known to sell out quickly.

One of the “most highly-decorated” artists in the Contemporary Christian Music scene “Casting Crowns” is coming to Farmington in April of 2020, and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets soon for the band’s 2020 “Only Jesus” tour.

The “Only Jesus” tour originally took place in the spring of 2019, but the band made the decision to extend it into 2020.

The tour gets its name from the album “Only Jesus” that Casting Crowns released in November 2018. “Only Jesus” has been the band’s top-selling album so far.

Casting Crowns has been coined as achieving “sales milestones” with more than 11 million albums sold and the band, as of press time, holds the position as Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.

The band has also been honored with four American Music Awards and a Grammy Award for its 2005 album “Lifesong.”

For the spring 2020 tour, the award-winning-singer-songwriter Matthew West will be featured as a special guest.

West is a four-time Grammy award nominee, a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (artist) recipient.

This time around, the band will be touring all the way from New Jersey to Cancun, Mexico.

Casting Crowns will be coming to Farmington on April 25. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center.

The cost of tickets will range from $30 to $95, and group discounts will also be available for ticket orders of 10 or more with a discount of $5 per ticket. Tickets are available now to the general public at the Civic Center box office and online at iTickets.com

