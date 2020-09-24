Cave Vineyard and Winery, a family affair

Marty added, “We do beer and we are also getting into spirits. We’ve haven’t started selling our spirits, we have about 25 barrels of brandy put up, we intend to do whiskeys as well.” The spirits will be available once the aging process is completed.

The beer is brewed by S.I.L. or Son-In-Law Brewery. One of the sons-in-law is the master brewer and the other two help when they are able.

The Brandy Room was added a couple of years ago to accommodate events such as weddings. “There’s space for up to 200 people,” Laura said. “Our outdoor pavilion is perfect for birthday parties, showers, little reunions, things like that. Of course we have the cave on the property. That’s why most people come, to see the cave, which is a unique picnic area.”

Saltpeter Cave is about 100 feet across and 35 feet tall, can seat 100 people for an event and has a small pond in the center. Weddings or private parties can be held in the cave, although not during the winery’s regular business hours.

“The main thing is, we want people to come here and not be intimidated about wine,” Laura said. “We hope that they learn a little something about wine while they are here. Also, we want them to see the process, which is why we built this room this way, so they can see us working down here.”