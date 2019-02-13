Try 1 month for 99¢
Central Band Alumni seek donations for the Greg Pipkin Memorial Scholarship

Greg Pipkin, Central High School band alumni and supporter, passed away last year. The scholarship is named in his honor at the request of band director, Brad Glore. 

 Central Rebels Band Scholarship Group

Alumni, parents, and students of the Central High School marching/concert band are looking for public support in providing scholarships for students in the school band.

The scholarship program was created in memory of the late Greg Pipkin, an alumni and generous supporter of the Central High School band who passed away this past year.

Pipkin was a 1987 graduate of Central High School and he was awarded all-district band and choir all four years of his high school career. The scholarship was named in Pipkin’s honor at the request of band director, Brad Glore.

Shanna Hart, an alumni, parent and an organizer of the group, explained that the intention is to award two scholarships to band students if funds allow. Hart hopes it will give the band students the same opportunities as other school activity participants saying, “Athletic boosters have always had scholarships for athletes of the school, so we want to try and do the same for some of the band students.”

The organizers have started a Facebook group titled “Central Rebels Band Scholarship” where information and updates are regularly posted.

They ask that those interested in making donations send contributions to Central Marching Rebel Scholarship Fund; C/O New Era Bank; 207 W. Main St; Park Hills, MO 63601.

Checks/money orders should be payable to the fund name not to the bank.

For those who wish to make contributions through your bill pay options, the organizers ask that you contact them via email at centralbandscholarship@gmail.com to request account information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter, writer and photographer for the Daily Journal. Went to Central High School, Mineral Area College and Penn Foster College.

Load comments