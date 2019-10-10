School spirit activities have been taking place every day this week as Central High School gears up for their homecoming.
This Friday evening the Central Rebels will go head-to-head with the Perryville Pirates for the school's homecoming football game.
During Spirit Week — the week leading up to the homecoming celebration— students engage in different activities to get them pepped up for the big homecoming game.
On Wednesday, the homecoming queen candidates, their football player escorts, along with the high school band and choir, went around to all the Central school campuses to hold pep assemblies and raise school spirit throughout the entire district.
The queen candidates and their escorts will be treated to a luncheon Thursday before rehearsing for the coronation.
Students will gather in the high school parking lot early Friday morning, firing up grills and getting pumped with some pre-game tailgating. After attendance has been taken, the students will enjoy a half-day of fun activities including a scavenger hunt and football relay where each of the four grades will compete against each other and against the faculty.
After the competitive games, a donut eating contest will be held. Then, there will be a student carnival where each of the high school clubs will have some type of game or activity set up. The carnival will last until lunchtime at 11 a.m. The students will then be excused for the day.
The homecoming parade will begin at 2 p.m. traveling down Main Street. The lineup for the parade will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. near Central Elementary.
The Homecoming Queen Coronation ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the football field and the homecoming game will commence at 7 p.m. after the queen is crowned.
The weather forecast for Friday shows a chance for rain and in the event of inclement weather, the coronation ceremony will be held in the T.J. Stewart Field House. If the parade gets rained out Friday, it will be rescheduled for 10 a.m Saturday.
The homecoming football game will proceed Friday night regardless of the weather conditions and will only be called off if there is lightning in the area.
This year’s homecoming queen candidates are Grace Willis, representing the Freshman Class and escorted by Joseph Scott; Reagan Bradley, representing the Sophomore Class and escorted by Colten Ketcherside; Ava Eden, representing the Junior Class and escorted by Dylan Corcoran; Lexxi McCrorey, representing the Senior Class and escorted by Michael Weinhold; MacKenzie Mills, representing the Art Club and escorted by Trevor Johnson; Avery Norris, representing the “C” Club and escorted by Jake Murray; Priscilla Bland, representing DECA and escorted by Clayton Stanfill; Tanyla Robinson, representing the Drama Club and escorted by Deronte Martin; Stephanie DeClue, representing FBLA/Publications Club and escorted by Bradley Stanfill; Makenzie Fincher, representing FCA and escorted by Jacob Landolt; Hannah Ashley, representing GSA and escorted by Justin Bridges; Amelia McDowell, representing the History Club and escorted by Nate Gremminger; Lydia Weiss, representing the Music Club and escorted by Hunter Francis; Alicia Robbins, representing NHS and escorted by Sam Hart; Mallory Parish, representing Page Turners and escorted by Dean Parker; Abby Holmes, representing RSA and escorted by Blake Bolin; Hailee Coleman, representing the Pep Club and escorted by Mike Obenauer; Hannah Coleman, representing the Science Club and escorted by Brayden Scherffius; Jayda McKinney, representing the Spanish Club and escorted by Will Mayberry; and Maci Woods, representing Student Council and escorted by Ethan Gammon.
