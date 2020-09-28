Chamber cancels Harvest Night

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced last week that its annual Harvest Night, held around Halloween in the downtown Farmington area, has been canceled.

“After careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Harvest Night previously scheduled for Oct. 30,” said Cassie Thomas, chamber director of events. “The health and safety of our community, businesses, and partners continues to be our highest priority.

"Harvest Night typically draws between 1,500-2,000 people. With crowds this size, it is simply not feasible to apply the physical distancing recommended by health experts. The good news is Halloween is not canceled!”

The chamber offered five creative alternatives to help children celebrate the spook-filled holiday:

• Decorate your house in a big way. Celebrate Halloween with pumpkins, lights and other spooky sights.

• Host a “Zoom Dance Party” where you dress up in your costume and dance, dance, dance.

• “Boo” your neighbor by spreading some anonymous Halloween cheer with a random act of kindness.