Chamber cancels Harvest Night

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced last week that its annual Harvest Night, held around Halloween in the downtown Farmington area, has been canceled.
“After careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Harvest Night previously scheduled for Oct. 30,” said Cassie Thomas, chamber director of events. “The health and safety of our community, businesses, and partners continues to be our highest priority.
"Harvest Night typically draws between 1,500-2,000 people. With crowds this size, it is simply not feasible to apply the physical distancing recommended by health experts. The good news is Halloween is not canceled!”
The chamber offered five creative alternatives to help children celebrate the spook-filled holiday:
• Decorate your house in a big way. Celebrate Halloween with pumpkins, lights and other spooky sights.
• Host a “Zoom Dance Party” where you dress up in your costume and dance, dance, dance.
• “Boo” your neighbor by spreading some anonymous Halloween cheer with a random act of kindness.
• Hold a Halloween Hunt where kids follow the clues for a treasure hunt — and don't forget the prizes!
• Stay in Your Bubble by planning a spooky party with those in your bubble — your immediate family and close friends.
“We want to thank all our members and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement,” Thomas said. “As many people have reminded us, great things happen when the community comes together in uncertain times. We hope to come together in spirit now and in person soon.”
