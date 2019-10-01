{{featured_button_text}}
Chamber Oktoberfest set for Saturday

Rita Martin, Janice Bess, Samantha McDowell, Lila Williams and Leigha Head are just a few of the committee members for Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s Oktoberfest-themed dinner auction on Saturday.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

You can leave your lederhosen at home, but you’ll definitely want to make it to Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s Oktoberfest-themed auction this year.

The chamber’s executive director, Leigha Head, said auction items large and small are being gathered to create an evening of competitive shopping, hearty German food, Knights of Columbus drinks and games with prizes.

“Our auction committee has been working very hard to collect some really wonderful items from donors around the area,” Head said. “We’re so thankful to have such a supportive community to make our event thrive.”

The chamber’s 27th annual dinner auction and fundraiser on Saturday starts at 5:30 p.m. with German-themed appetizers and a silent auction. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the gavel will sound for the live auction at 7:30 p.m. Games of chance, such as dart poker and “ten times,” will give guests a chance to win big.

Auction tickets are $30 in advance and $35 per person at the door. The German-themed evening takes place at Bonne Terre’s Knights of Columbus Hall, 7897 Berry Road.

Lila Williams, who serves on the auction committee, said she’s been attending the chamber auction for years and “we always have a really good time.”

“We’ll have music playing in the background, and the beer and wine is included in the price of the ticket. Wine, too, so in all, it’s a pretty economical dinner out,” she said. Williams added the hall has a bar in the back, so guests can purchase mixed drinks if preferred.

Williams indicated she’s excited for the dinner menu, which features chicken schnitzel or bratwurst — with or without sauerkraut—and German potato salad, spaetzle, cucumber salad and slaw on the side. For dessert, Apple Fritzl will be served.

“Knights of Columbus is catering and they’ve outdone themselves with helping,” she said. “They’ve always said, ‘Well, we’ll do whatever menu you want,’ and we’re really putting them to the test here. They’ve really been great, they’re always great to work with.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

