It’s been nearly nine months since the Farmington History Museum officially opened in its current location in the north end of the city’s library in the genealogy wing.
However, the museum’s location in the library was meant to only be a temporary location. The museum’s new home will soon be located in its permanent spot, in a large white home just doors down from the Farmington Public Library.
“The City of Farmington has really stepped up to help us on this project because they saw the desire within the community to have their own museum because we have a lot of history here,” said Melissa Workman, who is a member of the museum’s board of directors. “It’s a work in progress.”
Workman said they’re working to get everything set up, including cleaning up the structure. Wheelchair ramps, handicap-accessible restrooms and other projects are on the list of items to be completed by city employees.
“We’re working hard toward our goal to get in our new building,” said Workman. “We’re seeing progress.”
Workman said the eventual goal is to use the entire building for local history.
She also expressed gratitude to everyone who has worked to make the history museum so successful in less than a year.
“We have people on the board who we couldn’t do it without their knowledge, experience, and everything they have done,” Workman said. “This community is amazing.”
She recognized Jessie Williams and Steve Slinkard, president and vice president of the museum board, along with Janet Douglas and other members and volunteers who are instrumental in accomplishing goals for the museum. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers and the library staff have also been instrumental in completing projects.
“We have had amazing support from the community with our displays and coming to our events and donating items,” said Workman. “The history museum was definitely something the community expressed deep interest in, and their response has been overwhelmingly supportive and positive.”
The not-for-profit museum board is also grateful for the many donated and loaned items for their displays at the library.
“We have museum-quality cases,” said Workman, “and we change out our exhibits every two to three months in connection with our events.”
The history museum board meets the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 16.
There are two upcoming no-cost events for the Farmington History Museum. Harvest night ghost stories take place on Oct. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the old jail, courthouse and former Braun Hotel.
The fourth annual Salute to Veterans will take place Nov. 11-12 at the Farmington Public Library. This year’s event honors local veterans’ service organizations including the American Legion, AMVETS, Camp Hope, Camp Valor Outdoors, DAV and VFW.
Artifacts are welcomed for this event. Contact Jessie Williams at 314-609-0910 or Steve Slinkard at 573-701-3683 to loan or donate items for the Salute to Veterans event or local history items for the museum.
The Farmington History Museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Farmington Public Library.
