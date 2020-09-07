Changes, dates announced for MACOA’s upcoming events

Reservations are not necessary to view the photography exhibit. However, those who desire to make a reservation for social distancing or bring a large group may contact Adkins at 573-518-2125.

The photo exhibit and concert are free to the public. Donations are welcomed and appreciated.

Writing contest deadline Sept. 30

Writers still have a few more weeks to enter MACOA’s creative writing contest.

This contest is open to two groups of residents in MACOA’s service region, which covers Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties in Missouri. The first group is for high school students in 10th through 12th grades during the 2020-21 academic year. The second group is for adults.

Writers may enter their own poem, short story or essay. They may enter one entry in each of the three categories if they choose.

One winner will be chosen in each category for each group for a total of six winners.

Contest guidelines and the entry form can be found online at www.MineralAreaArts.org.

Winners will be announced Oct. 14.