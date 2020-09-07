Changes, dates announced for MACOA’s upcoming events

The crisis caused by COVID-19 has proven that for businesses and organizations to survive, they must be flexible.
Mineral Area Council on the Arts is working hard to be as adaptable as possible as they navigate through this challenging time.
Patriotic concert and photography exhibit
For Friday’s upcoming patriotic “Honoring American Heroes” concert, the 399th Army Woodwind Quintet had to be replaced with the local Mineral Area Brass Consortium under the direction of Kurt Bauche. The Mineral Area College Singers will also be featured under the direction of Sherry Francis.
Although this event has changed in appearance, MACOA Director Scottye Adkins said “cancelling the opportunity to express our gratitude and respect for those who have served our nation was not an option.”
In addition, MACOA will follow ArtSafe Certification practices for the safety of all in attendance.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Mineral Area College’s theater. This event coincides with the Freedom Endeavor Photo Exhibit, a photography project by Steven Snyder of Mount Vernon, which has been on display in MAC’s Fine Arts Gallery (theater lobby).
Remaining dates for the exhibit include Sept. 8, 5-8 p.m.; Sept. 9, noon-4 p.m.; Sept. 10, noon-4 p.m.; and Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Reservations are not necessary to view the photography exhibit. However, those who desire to make a reservation for social distancing or bring a large group may contact Adkins at 573-518-2125.
The photo exhibit and concert are free to the public. Donations are welcomed and appreciated.
Writing contest deadline Sept. 30
Writers still have a few more weeks to enter MACOA’s creative writing contest.
This contest is open to two groups of residents in MACOA’s service region, which covers Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties in Missouri. The first group is for high school students in 10th through 12th grades during the 2020-21 academic year. The second group is for adults.
Writers may enter their own poem, short story or essay. They may enter one entry in each of the three categories if they choose.
One winner will be chosen in each category for each group for a total of six winners.
Contest guidelines and the entry form can be found online at www.MineralAreaArts.org.
Winners will be announced Oct. 14.
A creative writing workshop with guest speaker and author Karen Sargent will take place Oct. 17. The winners of the writing contest will receive their cash prizes and be given a public reading for their entries following the workshop. The location of this event has changed. The new venue will be announced.
Winning entries will be published on MACOA’s website www.MineralAreaArts.org. In addition to these six winning entries, one overall winner will be chosen to also have their work published in the Daily Journal.
Entries are being accepted through Sept. 30 by email (as a PDF file) at MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or by mail at MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.
More upcoming events
MACOA had to postpone the Liverpool Legends Concert previously scheduled for Oct. 10 but they are working to set a new date for this event.
Other upcoming events which have been scheduled or rescheduled from a previous date include a line-dancing event; pianist and cellist performance; St. Louis Irish Arts live music, dancing and folklore event; a children’s production; and K-12 art show.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!