Chaumette offers NYE dinner menu
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Dec. 31, 5-8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade.
After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley.
“Throughout the last decade, Chaumette has seen so many families and friends sip our wine and dine on our cuisine,” said Johnson. “Join us on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the past and kick off 2020 the right way – with a glass of wine in hand.”
This prix fixe menu will include one selection of a starter, soup/salad, entrée, and dessert for $75/person. Starters include crispy duck confit spring rolls and chilled Chardonel poached shrimp. Second course is a choice of salad niçoise or crab bisque. Entrée options consist of pork osso buco, lobster pasta, fresh Hawaiian walu, and cold smoked prime grade filet of beef tenderloin.
Beasley is classically trained with a degree from the Culinary Institute of America Hyde Park. He has more than 25 years of experience as an executive chef and proprietor in the St. Louis and Des Moines area.
You have free articles remaining.
While reservations are required, this event is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Families including children of all ages are welcome. The Grapevine Grill and Tasting Room will be closed on New Year's Day.
Located in Ste. Genevieve, Chaumette also offers lodging through The Villages of Chaumette. Guests can choose from nine studio suites with king-size beds and small kitchenettes or 18 villas with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Special lodging rates include “Bring a Friend and Stay Free” where guests can rent one bed and get one free. The deal lasts December 2019 through February 2020 (excluding New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day).
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, among more traditional winery amenities.
For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, visit https://chaumette.com/ or call 573-747-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.