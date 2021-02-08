Chaumette plans special features for Valentine’s Day weekend

Stuck for Valentine's Day plans?

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has announced plans to add special features to their dinner menu at the Grapevine Grill from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14.

Indoor dining, along with enclosed patio seating with heaters, will be available. All staff and guests are required to social distance and wear masks on the grounds.

In addition to Chaumette’s restaurant menu, special features will include lobster cakes, crab bisque, green goddess salad, red wine-braised lamb shank, fresh Hawaiian walu, and prime-grade filet of beef tenderloin. Dessert items will include raspberry champagne sorbet, Grand Marnier carrot cake, triple chocolate mousse, and chocolate malted brulee.

Reservations are strongly suggested for the Grapevine Grill and can be made by calling 573-747-1000. Hours for the Grapevine Grill include:

Lunch: Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Dinner/Carryout Dinner: Thursdays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

