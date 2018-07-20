The second evening of this year’s Big River Chautauqua today will feature both Louella Parsons and Hedda Hopper.
The evening will start with the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce selling food at 5:30 p.m. desserts will be sold by First Christian Church and Livelystone Tabernacle will sell the drinks. At 6:30 p.m. the famous Chautauqua Singers will take the stage and perform. The main performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is free under the big tent behind Bonne Terre City Hall.
According to organizers of the Chautauqua, Parsons was the very first American to write a gossip column about motion pictures and movies stars. Her columns were read by 20 million people in more than 400 newspapers worldwide. Born Louella Rose Oettinger in Freeport, Illinois, she decided to become a writer as a child.
She held tremendous power over the motion picture industry and the rise and fall of film stars from the 1930s to the 1950s.
She benefited from close ties to the William Randolph Hearst publishing empire and was guaranteed a lucrative lifetime job. She was a writer, although at best, she wrote “fourth grade prose,” could not spell and worried more about dishing out juicy scoops of gossip rather than getting the facts straight.
As a journalist, a radio show personality, sometimes actress, Parsons was the “Queen of Hollywood” during the golden age.
Ruth Pangrace, portraying Parsons, is a retired history and language arts teacher, having spent more than 30 years teaching in public and private schools. In addition, she has always been involved in school drama programs and has enjoyed participating in Community Theater.
Pangrace joined Women in History in 1998, initially portraying Eleanor Roosevelt, who remains her favorite character. She currently presents the stories of more than 10 notable American women for the troupe, spanning 400 years of American history.
Pangrace said it is a privilege to share the lives of these inspiring women with people of all ages in schools, civic groups, libraries, Chautauqua festivals, historical societies and museums.
Pangrace resides in Rocky River, Ohio with her husband. She enjoys time with her children and grandchildren, sailing, music, volunteering, and of course, reading biographies and researching the lives of yet more influential and inspiring women to portray.
If Parsons was a journalist who ended up being quite a ham, then Hedda Hopper was certainly a ham who ended up trying to become a journalist. Hopper ran away from her Quaker parents in Pennsylvania as a teenager to become a chorus girl.
She appeared in dozens of B movies in Hollywood and acquired the nickname “Queen of the Quickies.” Initially, Parsons befriended the young actress, but their relationship soured when Hopper was offered the opportunity to become a movie gossip columnist with the Esquire Feature Syndicate.
When her column appeared in the New York Times, her status shot upward and her power grew. She also appeared on weekly radio talk shows and she became known for her large, flamboyant hats. Hopper took on anyone and anything that went against her “American Values” often destroying the career of actors in the process.
The 10-year feud between the arch rivals Parsons and Hopper is legendary. And yet, they were sometimes seen discretely lunching together at Romanov’s in Studio City. Together they truly “rocked the town” for decades.
Ellen Rooney joined “Women In History” in 2003 and also portrays Isadora Duncan, mother of Modern Dance, Viola Liuzzo, Civil Rights martyr, Dorothy Fuldheim, a pioneer in Television News and Ohio historian, Margret Manor Butler.
Rooney has worked in dance, theater, and film in New York City, Los Angeles and Cleveland. She has Masters from Tisch School of the Arts, New York University and a PhD from Bowling Green State University, Ohio. She is professional acting instructor and coach with PMTM, Akron Ohio and author of Memory Acting.
One of her most cherished memories with Women In History was performing Dorothy Fuldheim. With each audience she would ask, “Did anyone here know Dorothy?” Every single performance someone raised their hand, and more often, a few people had a personal memory or story to share about Dorothy. The post-performance discussions became a living archive, a museum of memories the audience shared with her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.