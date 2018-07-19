The 24th Annual Big River Chautauqua kicks off its three-day event this evening behind Bonne Terre City Hall and this year’s theme is “A Night of Laughter, Gossip and Magic, Entertaining America.”
The featured speaker of the evening is Minnie Pearl, being portrayed by Elsa Wolff. Pearl was country music’s preeminent comedian and one of the most beloved performers American country culture ever produced.
With her gingham dress and a price tag dangling off her flower-strewn straw hat, Pearl became known worldwide as an icon of rural America. Sarah Colley Cannon is the real name behind the hat and has a story of her own as she tells how she “discovered” Minnie, even though she wasn’t looking for her.
Step backstage at the Grand Ole Opry and back in time as you visit with Cannon – then meet her stage character, Minnie Pearl, who will light up the stage with her down-home, country humor during this year’s Chautauqua.
Wolff, a storyteller, singer and speaker for 18 years has enjoyed presenting Minnie Pearl throughout Colorado and Ohio. Using humor and sensitivity, Wolff captivates the audience with her personable portrayal of this beloved comedian.
Wolff is an entertainer and educator who not only has been has been performing, singing and teaching, but is also an award-winning storyteller. Wolff is also known as “The Guitar Lady” and performs for elementary age children as well as senior citizens throughout the Denver area.
In 2008, Wolff added Living History to her pursuits as she began portraying Amelia Earhart. She added Minnie Pearl, Maria von Trapp, and most recently Annie Oakley to her repertoire. Wolff has traveled throughout the United States presenting these historical characters.
With excitement for this format of experiencing history, Wolff became involved in Colorado Humanities, the Young Chautauqua Program and enjoys coaching students of all ages. She is also active in her community and the director of local youth programs.
Whether it is performing as herself or bringing a person of interest to life, Wolff strives to infuse the audience with a renewed measure of purpose and courage. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Germany from Willamette University, including several years study abroad. She is mother of four children and lives with her husband in Colorado.
The evening will start with the Samaritan Lodge selling food at 5:30 p.m. and desserts will be sold by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and this year drinks are being sold by Livelystone Tabernacle. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be pre-show entertainment with a performance from Darren Thomas and at 6:30 p.m. the famous Chautauqua Singers will take the stage and perform for their 24th consecutive year. The main performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
The event is free. Each year the Chautauqua performances are not only educational, but quite entertaining and the Bonne Terre Chautauqua is the longest running, privately-funded Chautauqua west of the Mississippi. It was co-founded in 1995 by Joe Layden and Sherry Greminger.
Chautauqua began with real-life performers who traveled the country telling stories of the events that made them famous. Former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is quoted as saying that Chautauqua is “the most American thing in America.”
Lawn chairs and blankets are always welcome during the event. There are usually plenty of chairs under the tent, but every once in a while they run out chairs because of such a large crowd.
If anyone would like to donate or become a member of the Big River Chautauqua Committee, they can contact Paul Williams at 573-358-5146 or for those who would like to mail a donation, they can make checks out to Old Bonne Terre Inc., in care of Paul Williams, P.O. Box 105, Bonne Terre, Mo 63628.
