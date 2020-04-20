Chautauqua postponed to 2021

Another community event has been sidelined by COVID-19. The 2020 Big River Chautauqua scheduled for July of this year has been cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus.
Organizers are already looking to the 2021 Chautauqua, which will happen in July 2021 and carry the same theme and characters scheduled for this year: American Icons, featuring civil rights leader Rosa Parks, aviatrix Amelia Earhart, and slain presidential candidate and brother to a president, Robert F. Kennedy.
Paul Williams, who has helped organize the annual Chautauqua since it started more than 25 years ago, said it was a difficult decision to make in light of its longevity and popularity, but it was a decision the volunteers felt was right.
“Our group had many discussions on this, and we wondered if it was even going to be safe to have it this July,” Williams said. “We have a bit of an older crowd, and we wondered, would they even come? And if they came, would we be able to create an adequate amount of social distance, or what sort of precautions would be required by then?”
Williams said there was talk about postponing it until fall, but the presentations — three nights of scholars taking on the persona of famous and influential people — are usually performed by professors and instructors who teach during fall semesters, so the third Saturday of July is usually when the committee tries to schedule it.
“By this time, people are usually making travel arrangements and plans,” he said. “We really had to let them know our decision, to be fair to them.
“Plus, we’re completely dependent on local donors and businesses, and with the shutdown of the economy, our local donors and businesses have a lot more to think about, financially, than donating to Chautauqua this year.”
When the annual scholarly entertainment began in 1994, it received funding from Missouri Humanities Council, which was encouraging Chautauquas across the state.
“It was (Daily Journal editor) Joe Layden who got the ball rolling,” Williams said. “The humanities council put out a flyer that came across his desk, that essentially said, hey, raise $5,000, we’ll match your $5,000 and pick up the tab for the characters the first year.”
Back in the day, Williams said, the Chautauqua worked with other chautauquas in the state in coordinating the scheduling, but the number of communities putting on the event has dwindled over the last 15 years.
“We’ve persisted, we’re one of the last,” Williams said. “We think it’s a good commentary on our community that local businesses and individuals have stepped up so we’re not reliant on grants.”
In a typical year, Williams said, the organizers meet in October, come up with the characters, meet again in April to reconnect, and then meet a week before the July event.
“We didn’t meet so seldom in the early years, but we know what we’re doing now,” Williams said. “Plus, most people don’t realize, we get the characters ahead of time, the tent and chairs can be put in place. But the day of the event, it’s about the food. There’s getting the fire started, cooking it, serving it, handling the money. Shari House, for years, has done a marvelous job of making sure it’s done properly.”
And, with the added wait for the next Chautauqua, perhaps even bigger crowds will be making the trip to the Bonne Terre park behind city hall in 2021, he said.
“By that time, people are going to pretty tired of sitting around the house,” he said. “There might be a renewed interest in all kinds of community events, once things begin to normalize again.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.