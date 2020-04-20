Chautauqua postponed to 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another community event has been sidelined by COVID-19. The 2020 Big River Chautauqua scheduled for July of this year has been cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

Organizers are already looking to the 2021 Chautauqua, which will happen in July 2021 and carry the same theme and characters scheduled for this year: American Icons, featuring civil rights leader Rosa Parks, aviatrix Amelia Earhart, and slain presidential candidate and brother to a president, Robert F. Kennedy.

Paul Williams, who has helped organize the annual Chautauqua since it started more than 25 years ago, said it was a difficult decision to make in light of its longevity and popularity, but it was a decision the volunteers felt was right.

“Our group had many discussions on this, and we wondered if it was even going to be safe to have it this July,” Williams said. “We have a bit of an older crowd, and we wondered, would they even come? And if they came, would we be able to create an adequate amount of social distance, or what sort of precautions would be required by then?”