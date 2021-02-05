Chiefs fans excited for another Super Bowl

The Neeces watched last year’s Chiefs victory in the Super Bowl at home, but this year they plan on watching it at The Corner Pocket in Bonne Terre.

Allie Hammack has also been to her fair share of games at Arrowhead, including a regular season game this year and a playoff game last year. Her dad has been a Chiefs fan his entire life, so she was born into it.

“I was born on a Chiefs game day,” she said. “But they lost, so my dad wasn’t too happy.”

She watched last year’s Super Bowl at home with her family. When the Chiefs were down by 10 in the fourth quarter, her dad locked himself in the bedroom for a few minutes and threatened to go to bed.

“We wanted to go out, but my dad was too nervous,” Hammack said. “He was, I think it was, 3 the first time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, so he didn't remember it.

"So this was the first time he's watched them play in the Super Bowl. So he was so nervous that he didn’t want to go out. He didn’t want to jinx it and be around a bunch of people.”

This year, she won’t be watching it with her family as her parents, Scott and Lisa, will be in Tampa. They booked a hotel right after the Chiefs won last year’s Super Bowl.

