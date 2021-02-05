Chiefs fans excited for another Super Bowl

Steve and Tami Neece’s seats for the Super Bowl will not be as good as their seats for the AFC Championship game, but they are still just as excited.
They were two of the 17,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium who saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to earn their second straight trip to the Super Bowl.
“It was pretty awesome to see them win and to see the celebration at the end,” Steve Neece said.
Tami Neece bought the tickets for her husband, who lived in Kansas City for 10 years, as a Christmas gift before it was even clear if the Chiefs would be hosting the game.
“We bundled up,” Tami Neece added. “It was almost surreal, almost like we couldn’t actually believe we were seeing them, especially after they won and they were giving the awards out.”
They have been to three Chiefs games together.
“But that was the best,” Tami Neece said.
On Wednesday, the couple were part of a group of Chiefs fans that gathered at Hub’s Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre to express their fandom through art. The latest Canvas N Corks night at the pub featured a tutorial in painting a stylized Chiefs logo.
Consider it a little stress reliever before Sunday’s Super Bowl when the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Neeces watched last year’s Chiefs victory in the Super Bowl at home, but this year they plan on watching it at The Corner Pocket in Bonne Terre.
Allie Hammack has also been to her fair share of games at Arrowhead, including a regular season game this year and a playoff game last year. Her dad has been a Chiefs fan his entire life, so she was born into it.
“I was born on a Chiefs game day,” she said. “But they lost, so my dad wasn’t too happy.”
She watched last year’s Super Bowl at home with her family. When the Chiefs were down by 10 in the fourth quarter, her dad locked himself in the bedroom for a few minutes and threatened to go to bed.
“We wanted to go out, but my dad was too nervous,” Hammack said. “He was, I think it was, 3 the first time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, so he didn't remember it.
"So this was the first time he's watched them play in the Super Bowl. So he was so nervous that he didn’t want to go out. He didn’t want to jinx it and be around a bunch of people.”
This year, she won’t be watching it with her family as her parents, Scott and Lisa, will be in Tampa. They booked a hotel right after the Chiefs won last year’s Super Bowl.
“(My dad) was literally in tears and my mom's like, ‘let's book a hotel in Tampa now’ not even knowing (if the Chiefs would be playing),” Hammack said. “So they did and now they're going, so I'm excited.”
As of Wednesday night, her parents weren’t going to the game … yet.
“I’m sure they’ll talk themselves into it, if they find cheap enough tickets,” she added.
Hammack plans to watch the game with friends in Cape Girardeau, where she just graduated from Southeast Missouri University.
“I’ll probably go to a house party because I’ll still be too nervous to be out in public,” she said.
Her mom convinced her to go to Hub’s on Wednesday because she wanted the painting for her own house.
“She told me that she can't paint,” Hammack said.
So she convinced her friend Lexi Faircloth to join her.
Faircloth watches the Chiefs game regularly with her family, so she plans on doing the same for Sunday’s game. She and Hammack like to text each other during the game about what’s happening.
Stephanie Branaugh and Julia Pettus are both big Chiefs fans. They work together and came to the Hub’s event together.
“We work in healthcare,” Branaugh said. “So we are taking a little break from our busy week to unwind.”
They both watched last year’s game at home and plan to do the same this year.
“I might have some friends over,” Branaugh added.
Ashley Harris, who was at Hub’s with friend Ashley Rector, is fairly new to the Chiefs bandwagon.
“I didn’t really watch football until I got with my boyfriend,” Harris explained. “So I’m a fan by association, but what a time to be a fan!”
Both Harris and Rector plan to stay home and make snacks for the game, the same as they did last year.
“We both have kids,” Rector said. “So we stay home a lot.”
