The 25th annual Big River Chautauqua, themed “Thanks for the Memories,” brought "Walter Cronkite" and "Julia Child" to town over the weekend.
Larry Bounds as Cronkite and Karen Vuranch as Child did more than act like their characters, they brought them to life giving the audience a unique opportunity to feel as if they were actually interacting with these two iconic figures.
Each night before the acts took the stage the crowd was entertained and delighted by the musical talent and comedy of the Chautauqua Singers under the direction of Linda Sowers.
On Friday evening Bounds started his performance as a well-dressed Cronkite ready to report the story of his life. He said Cronkite was born in Missouri growing up in Kansas City where he also began his news career at 9 selling papers for the Kansas City Star.
"Many of the most important events of my life happened in beautiful Kansas City," he said. "First thing that I remember happening there as a boy was prohibition. I remember because two doors down from our house was a bootlegger and he got caught. The officials went to his house and dragged out cases of illegal alcohol which they then took axes and began to smash in the street."
As Bounds described the scene he made it easy for the crowd to forget he was acting as Cronkite and not really the man himself.
"The smell of alcohol filled the air, glass was shattered everywhere and alcohol ran freely down the gutters in the street," he said "I remember my father standing on the front porch watching this display of the justice system in action. I've never seen the poor man as distraught in my entire life."
Bounds said it was in high school in Houston that Cronkite would met his mentor Fred Birney who was, at the time, teaching a journalism class at multiple high schools in the area for free.
"I remember his lesson well," he said. "I was a junior in high school and he taught us to get the story, get the story fast, get the story accurately, report the story clearly and report the story with no bias and with no exaggeration.
"That was it, as simple as that. That simple set of five rules has guided me throughout my entire journalism career and I learned it in high school."
Those simple rules led Cronkite to stand his ground and in turn lose his job later in life.
"I was fired for refusal to obey orders of an idiot," Bounds said. " I was sitting there writing the news one day when our program director, Mr. Simmons, burst into the room."
He said Simmons had received a call from his wife saying city hall in downtown Kansas City had erupted into flames, was a massive burning inferno and at least three firemen had already died on the scene.
"I as a trained reporter thinking of my mentor Fred Birney reached for the telephone," he said. "He said 'what are you doing on the phone?' I said 'I am calling the fire department to confirm the details.'"
Bounds said after back and forth with Simmons, Cronkite stuck to his principles prepared to verify the facts before reporting on them. In the meantime Simmons went on the air himself and reported on the facts he had received from his wife.
"I in the meantime picked up the phone, called the fire department who informed me that indeed there had been a fire at the city hall," he said. "There was some construction in there and a small scaffolding unit had caught fire, it had been rapidly put out, no one had been injured and the engines had already left the area."
He said for that mistake of actually tracking down and having the facts before relaying it on the air to the public that cost Cronkite his job at KCMO.
While KCMO was an important part of his story including were Cronkite met his wife Betsy he said it led him to the United Press which was the stepping stone for the amazing things he would go on to see, experience and report on.
"I saw it all firsthand because of the United Press," he said. "I reported for them and then accepted a job with CBS News which took me to Washington D.C. then to NBC and then they say the rest is history."
Cronkite flew on a bomber over Germany, was there for the invasion of North America, reported during the Battle of the Bulge, sat front row during the Nuremberg Trials, covered inauguration, coronations and assassinations including what he considers the two most consequential events the race to the moon and the battle for civil rights.
"I reported on it all," He said. "I’ve learned a lot over the years. I’ve seen the American people come together and do amazing and seemingly impossible things. Whatever we really need to do we will accomplish and that ladies and gentleman I would say is the way it will be."
Before "Julia Child" took the stage Saturday evening, State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, presented the Big River Chautauqua volunteers with a resolution from the Missouri House of Representative to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the event.
Vuranch took the stage in truly Child fashion going straight to a cooking demonstration showing the audience how to make french beef stew in wine sauce throughout her entire performance.
Though the dinner she was making had wine sauce she quickly shut down a rumor regarding her and wine.
"Oh I know each of you has a distinct memory of me swinging wine in the television set but I never did," she said. "I have always shown my meal ready to be served with a delicious glass of wine but I’ll tell you a secret in those early days we didn’t have enough money to buy wine for that parting shot so we would mix gravy master and water and put it in a wine glass. I never drank wine no matter what you think you remember."
While Child is known for cooking she only learned to cook at the age of 38 for she grew up in Pasadena, California to an upper middle class family where her family had hired cooks.
"Those early days in France were the best days in my life," she said. "When I found such joy and such passion and found my life’s true calling and had so much fun I barely had time to breathe. My life before I went to France had not prepared me for what I would find there. "
She said the first meal when she arrived in France changed her life and ignited her passion for French cuisine.
"I loved the food and the restaurants and the markets but I was dissatisfied," she said. "I wanted to do something to accomplish something. I tried my hand at hat making, for I had been a fashion writer before the war, I just forgot how much I hated the job. The hat by the way was terrible."
This was when her beloved husband Paul came home from work with an address for Paris' famous cooking school, Le Cordon Bleu.
"I signed up for what I thought was a six-week demonstration class," she said. "My French was so bad I didn’t know it was a six-month long intensive. The cost $450, that was more than a month of Paul’s meager salary but we agreed it was essential to my well-being and off I began."
She said she had never taken anything seriously in her life except for her husband and cat but cooking would cause her to wake up early, run to class and then spend her evenings in the kitchen trying recipes.
"I was not a sudden success by any means," she said. "But I did not apologize for mistakes. This is a rule of mine. I hate it when ones hostess twists herself into knots of self deprecation saying 'oh this isn’t good' or 'you probably wont like it' and you have to lie and say you like it whether you do or not.
"Maybe the lettuce has frozen, maybe the cake has fallen, maybe the cat fell into the stew, do as the French do and say I am going to learn how to cook and the only way to learn is to make mistakes and learn how to correct them."
She said the best advice she can give for a healthy life is to eat fresh food, eat in moderation and get some exercise.
"I for one would rather eat one tablespoon of chocolate mousse than an entire box of Entenmann's fat free tasteless concoctions," she said. "It was all butter and cream when I learned to cook."
After graduating, Child spent the next nine years working on the book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" with her two friends, Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle.
"We had a publisher who had given us an advance," she said. "After seven years they wanted to see where we were on the book. Well so far we had 800 pages on nothing but poultry and soup."
She said the company rejected the book but after funneling it through many more publishers they finally got a bite at Knopf in 1961.
"The book only sold 18,000 copies that first year but then I began my television program and that was when the book really began to sell," she said. "In 1975 the New York Times published an article of the most important books of the 20th century and my book was in the top 100 having sold 1.3 million copies. It still sells about 20,000 copies a year."
"The French Chef" television show started as an accident when Child was on a local book show to promote the book.
"I had no idea what I would talk about, I was a little nervous," she said. "I was supposed to promote my book but I brought a frying pan and some eggs and a burner. The host was surprised but soon we were laughing and cutting up vegetables and making an omelet. I was so involved in what I was doing I forgot to mention the book. I had so much to learn about television."
Even though she forgot to pitch her book that day what she did helped her sales even more. She said the station was thought to have a very small audience being a public station but WGBH had more of a reach than they thought receiving 27 letter requesting to have Child back to the station.
"The French Chef was then born and the show took off later shown on all public stations in America," she said. "I wanted to show people that anyone could cook. I wanted to make cooking accessible to everyone. You could tell the show was a success because whatever I used on air would sell out the next day. When I cooked with broccoli you couldn’t find a stalk for 200 miles."
Vuranch said Child made very little from her show due to staying on public stations but that she refused to go to the commercial station because she viewed herself as an educator and preferred to stay where she was at.
“As long as I can buy some cooking gadgets and clothes and keep my car running that’s all I need and this book gives me a fine enough salary," she said. "What we just tried to do was show that anyone could cook. That cooking was accessible and easy and to learn from mistakes and to go forward."
Big River Chautauqua is a free three-day event held each July under a tent in Bonne Terre. Bill Worley as Bob Hope spoke on Thursday.
