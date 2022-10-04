Children’s choir debuts at Friday concert

Don’t miss a special concert Friday evening to “inspire the soul and ignite the mind to new beginnings and joy.”

The Mineral Area College Music Department presents this special choral event titled “Brand New Day” and includes three talented groups of performers, the MAC Singers, Community Singers and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s Encore! Kid’s Chorale group.

The evening’s performance includes a wide variety of styles and genres.

“From gospel songs to those with a contemporary flare that creatively unite voices with beautiful harmonies, stirring melodies and meaningful lyrical lines, this concert is sure to be a night to remember,” said Sherry Francis.

Francis, of Farmington, is vocal music director at Mineral Area College and an instructor at MAFAA. She is also a professor at MAC and Missouri Baptist University.

Francis is directing this performance and will be accompanied by Isaac Hallock.

Tickets are $4 and can be purchased at the door. Kids 12 and under receive free admission.

This fall performance showcases the debut of the newly formed Encore! Kid’s Chorale group with the song, “The Future Begins with Us.”

The young singers in the kids’ group meet once a week through MAFAA. There are 18 singers in the non-auditioned group ranging in age from 8 to 14. They have been practicing for seven weeks.

“The vision of this group is to bring the experience similar to the prestige and poise of the infamous St. Louis Children’s Choir for our local young singers of the Mineral Area,” said Francis.

She continued, “It is also the vision of this group to participate in renowned performance events like the Six Flags Music festival and Busch Stadium events.”

This children’s choir will perform at MAC home games by singing the National Anthem and participate in the college’s upcoming vocal music department Christmas Extravaganza “The Magic of Christmas.” This combined choral production will take place in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

MAFAA’s Fall Session 2 begins Oct. 17, so any student who would like to join this student choir may enroll now. Open enrollment is also available for Community Singers. Visit mafinearts.org.

Adults who would like to sing and earn college credit as part of MAC Singers or Community Singers may register online by Oct. 18 for the spring semester through MAC at mineralarea.edu.

“Please come out to the beautiful night of choral music and enjoy the voices of many talented singers in our area,” said Francis. “What a blessing it is to share their amazing gifts.”

For information, contact Francis at 573-518-2230 or email sfrancis@MineralArea.edu.