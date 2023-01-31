Chocolate walk just in time for Valentine’s Day

The sweetest walk in Ste. Genevieve returns for another year as the annual Chocolate Walk takes place in downtown Ste. Genevieve on Saturday.

The walk is hosted by Downtown Sainte Genevieve, a non-profit organization with the goal to promote harmony and togetherness within the Ste. Genevieve community.

A modern tradition in the centuries-old French colonial town, the chocolate walk is a way to treat significant others, friends, and families to chocolate, fun and shopping in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.

While the event starts at 10 a.m., beginning at 9 a.m., participants can report to Common Grounds Coffee House, located at 10 Third Street, to pick up a map of all participating businesses and a bag to carry their treats. Maps and bags can be picked up any time at the coffee house from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event lasts until 4 p.m. According to Sidney Strzelcyzk, a Downtown Ste. Genevieve representative, a total of 22 businesses are participating.

“It’s an event where ticket holders receive a bag and map, then go business to business to receive chocolate treats, have a unique shopping experience, and enjoy our beautiful small town,” said Strzelcyzk.

Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online on the Downtown Sainte Genevieve square site, downtown-sainte-geneveive.square.site. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. There are only 300 tickets available for the event, and tickets are non-refundable.

Downtown Sainte Genevieve can be reached either by the organization’s Facebook page or through the website downtown-sainte-geneveive.square.site.

The organization emphasizes the fascinating, rich and diverse history of the area, and works to support local businesses, organizations and people in need in Ste. Genevieve. While originally established in 2010, Downtown Sainte Genevieve was restructured and reorganized in early 2022.