Christmas at the Depot set for Saturday

The Bismarck Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for an annual holiday favorite, Christmas at the Depot, this Saturday.

A tradition having been around for years, area residents keep warm, sipping on coffee and hot chocolate while enjoying cookies and holiday cheer. This year, to add to the Christmas cheer, the chamber has planned Christmas carols, storytelling, and more. Chamber Communications Director Val Craig will be reading Christmas stories to kids while carolers sing. Cookies, milk, hot chocolate, and coffee will be available.

The theme for this year’s Christmas at the Depot is Christmas Tradition to bring back the old-school vintage feel.

The event starts with the parade down East Main Street in Bismarck. Lineup for the parade start at 5 p.m. while the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. The parade will head down East Main Street in Bismarck to the Depot, located at 213 East Main Street, where Santa will be.

Those interested in participating in the parade should contact Conway at the Bismarck branch of Unico Bank at 573-734-5211.

At the depot, Santa will be handing out goodie bags to kids and is also available to take pictures. Santa will be there until 9 p.m.

Main Street will be decorated like a winter holiday. A nativity scene will be available and fire pits will be lining the street for people to warm up around the fire. A petting zoo is also planned for the event and will be near the nativity scene.

In previous years, Christmas at the Depot was hosted by many different organizations in Bismarck including the Depot Committee, Bismarck Development Committee, and the previous Bismarck Chamber of Commerce. This year, it will be hosted by the newly formed Chamber of Commerce, founded April of this year. This is the third event the new chamber has taken on this year after hosting Freedom Fest and the Fall Festival.

The chamber is looking for donations of old Christmas decorations or trees to help decorate the depot. All Christmas decorations or trees can be taken to Unico Bank in Bismarck for drop-off. For more information, visit the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce 2022 on Facebook.

Light Up Bismarck

Bismarck will be shining a little brighter during the month of December.

Landon Wisdom of Wisdom Hauling said the third annual “Light Up Bismarck” Christmas Lights Competition is set to be the largest one so far, both in terms of prizes and categories for participants. In previous years, there had only been two categories. Thanks to the amount of businesses sponsoring, a third category was added. New to this year’s competition is the Best Parade Float.

The Christmas parade is on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. Judging for best parade float will be that evening, and the top three will receive monetary prizes. First place will receive $150, second place, $100, and third place, $50. The best float winners will be announced during the Christmas at the Depot after the parade.

Residents and businesses are also encouraged to participate in decorating for the other two categories, and have until Dec. 16 to register with city hall. Homes within one mile of city limits are eligible to participate. Judging for decorated homes and businesses will take place during the evening of Dec. 17 once it gets dark.

In addition to adding the new category, the prize money for best decorated homes has increased. First place will receive $700, second place, $500, third place, $350, fourth place, $250, and fifth place will receive $150. The best decorated business will receive $150.

“We have many new businesses in town, and I’m thankful that so many of them have joined us to make our town’s Christmas light competition the biggest one around,” said Wisdom. “It’s exciting to see people already hanging their lights and getting competitive.”

Wisdom hopes to see people from the surrounding area come to Bismarck to view the decorated houses and businesses.

Businesses sponsoring the event are B&C Auto Repair, Bismarck Medical Providers, Carla’s Café, Grow Up SFC, Healthy Life Pharmacy, J-Lo’s Lawncare, Lady Queene, Mike’s Market, Roy’s Convenience Stores, The Tackle Box, The Train Station Antiques, Unico Bank, Vintage Skillet, and Wisdom Hauling.