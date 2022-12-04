Christmas celebrated in Desloge Park

The 24th annual Desloge Christmas in the Park, held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, was abuzz with opportunity for children to meet their favorite elf, Santa Claus.

At 12:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street, Santa rode across town in style on a Desloge Fire Truck with an escort by law enforcement. Arriving at Desloge City Park, Mr. Claus was greeted by thrilled children and was read a welcoming proclamation by Mayor David Shaw.

Santa Claus then found a seat in the gazebo and began greeting his excited, pint-sized visitors, adding their wants to his list and posing for pictures until 3 p.m.

Desloge Head Librarian Misty Boyer said the popular event can be counted on, the first Saturday of December.

“The festivities included carriage rides and crafts, refreshments, door prizes and Santa,” she said.

Besides carriage rides and pictures with Santa, more kids' activities were created for the day. Children were able to make reindeer headbands, a Santa countdown, and jingle bell crafts. They were fueled by treats like Little Debbie Christmas cakes, popcorn, and hot chocolate.

Since the late 1990s, the event has been organized by the Desloge Library Board. When the event first started, themes were employed, but Boyer said, as temperatures have gotten cooler, the board has dressed for warmth. Boyer said the last couple years have been fortunately warm, but there have been years where it was below freezing.