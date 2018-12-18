Try 1 month for 99¢
Alex Huff

Pianist Alex Huff will return home to the Parkland to perform an evening of Christmas music on Sunday. The concert is free, but donations are being accepted to offset medical bills for Huff's recent medical crisis.

Pianist and resident music director of Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Alex Huff, returns to Farmington to present a concert of favorite Christmas and holiday music.

The concert will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary at Farmington's Memorial United Methodist Church.

Huff is a graduate of Central High School and was once the pianist at First Baptist Church and organist at Memorial United Methodist Church, both in Farmington.

Huff is one of the most in-demand pianists and music directors in the Springfield area, having directed more than 65 shows since moving to Springfield in 2010.

There will be no admission charge, but donations will be accepted to assist with medical bills.

In May of 2017 he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Surgery was performed in June of 2017 with a stringent surveillance schedule to follow.

In May 2018 the scheduled CT scan revealed enlarged lymph nodes in the abdomen. Three cycles of chemotherapy were ordered. He was unable to work from June through September during the chemotherapy and complications following the treatment.

While Huff is on the mend, as you can imagine he was left with a large amount of medical bills.

