'Christmas in Our Hometown,' parade return to Park Hills

The Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade returns Thursday night with a new parade route through Downtown Park Hills. The second annual Christmas in Our Hometown starts after the parade, kicking off three days of holiday fun in Park Hills.

The annual Christmas parade is hosted by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Hefner Furniture & Appliance. This year's theme is "Songs of the Season." Parade participants are encouraged to design floats that represent a specific Christmas song.

The annual parade will take a new route this year, following the same path as Central's Homecoming Parade.

As the parade prepares to start, participants are asked to be lined up with their floats along Westwind Drive and Davis Court near Central Elementary by 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the parade begins at St. Francois Avenue, travels to West Main Street, and follows West Main all the way down the hill to Rinke Street behind Fisher Auto Parts. From there, the floats will turn right onto Stone Street, ending at Central High School.

The parade floats will be judged on creativity, theme, neatness, and effort.

The winners of the float contest will be announced Friday, and awards will be given to the first, second, and third-place winners.

The first-place float contest winner will take home a $200 cash prize, a "Thomas Kinkade: Jingle Bells" Collectible Snow Globe (valued at $100), and a gift basket from Hefner Furniture & Appliance. The second-place winner will receive $150, while the third-place winner will get a $100 cash prize.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade.

The city's three-day holiday celebration, "Christmas in Our Hometown," begins immediately following the parade in the Municipal Parking Lot between RaeCole's and the All Occasions Hall. The three days of Christmas festival fun is free, family-friendly, and open to all community members.

On Thursday night, families can visit Santa, enjoy games, see live performances on the Event Stage, and check out the vendors in the parking lot. There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides at the Park Hills Farmer's Market, located at the corner of West Main and Crane Streets. Thursday's events will come to a close about 8 p.m.

Festivities pick up again at 5 p.m. on Friday on the 300 block of West Main Street, going until 8 p.m. Those who missed out on enjoying Coffee and Cocoa with Santa will get another chance Friday evening.

The second day of events will also feature a "Carol-oke" Contest on the Event Stage. Organizers said day two will have more vendors and activities, including street games at the River Worship Centre on Main Street. The carriage rides return Friday at the farmer's market, along with pony rides in the Municipal Parking Lot.

Christmas in Our Hometown goes into full gear on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday's holiday happenings include live musical performances on the Event Stage, live dancers, carolers, and actors.

Other fun activities include a Christmas Cake Fun Run, Beard Decorating Contest, carriage rides, Breakfast with Santa, Cocoa with Santa, as well as photos and visits with ole St. Nick.

Food trucks will be serving up delicious eats throughout the day while a variety of craft and product vendors will also be set up and serving visitors. A Kids' Crafts & Game area will be open in the Municipal Parking Lot, with pony rides available there, giving little ones plenty of kid-friendly activities to check out during Saturday's events.

There will also be a Christmas tree decorating contest along Main Street, a Community Christmas Tree in the Municipal Parking Lot, and many Christmas decorations throughout the event area.

Capping off the city celebration at 6 p.m. will be the annual Hulsey Holiday Toy Drive. This year, the toy drive will take place at the All Occasions Hall next to the Municipal Parking Lot.

For more information about the Christmas in Our Hometown events, call the Downtown Park Hills Association at 573-431-3577 Ext. 37, or email the association at DowntownParkHillsMo@gmail.com. Additional details can also be found on the DPHA's Facebook page.

For additional details about the Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade, visit the event page on the Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce website, www.phlcoc.net.