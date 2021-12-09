Christmas in Our Hometown set for Saturday in Downtown Park Hills

The Downtown Park Hills Association is preparing for their first-ever "Christmas In Our Hometown" planned for Saturday in the Downtown area.

The family-friendly event will begin at 10 a.m. on West Main Street between Community Drive and Coffman Street.

There will be several activities and things to see for people of all ages during the all-day event until the event winds down around sunset.

A Christmas Cake Fun Run will begin at the start of the day. Participants will begin the run near the new municipal event stage at 10 a.m. Runners can sign up at the info booth, which will be Booth 11 nearest to the event stage.

Several performances are set to take place on the municipal event stage. Central Elementary and Middle School students from different grades will take the event stage at 10:30 a.m., performing holiday music. At 11:30 a.m., the Fellowship Baptist Church Choir will perform their Christmas tunes.

The stage will host Carol-oke at noon, opening the microphone to anyone wanting to showcase their talent singing Christmas carols. The best Carol-oke singer will take home a prize.

Following Carol-oke, the bands and choirs of the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy are set to perform at 1 p.m. on the stage.

A warming center will be accessible at the River Worship Center on the corner of Main and Coffman Streets for visitors who may need to warm up.

About 50 vendors will have booths set up in the municipal parking lot and indoors at the River Worship Center. Several cuisine options will be available from nine food trucks which will line Main Street. Picnic tables will be set up nearby.

Santa's Workshop will feature a craft and game center with prizes set up for the children. There, the children can visit Santa and mail their Christmas wish list to the North Pole. They can also make their own Christmas ornaments and other holiday crafts and paintings.

There will be three community Christmas trees next to the Santa's Workshop kid's area. Buckets of blank ornaments will be set out containing markers or pens. Event-goers are encouraged to pick an ornament and write on it a note, their name, their initials, the year, or anything they wish before placing it on one of the community Christmas trees. At about 5 p.m., the trees will be lit up during a lighting ceremony at the end of the event.

Following the event, the three community Christmas trees will be relocated to Park Hills City Hall and displayed for the rest of December.

Other sights and sounds at the event will include vintage automated elves set up at Scoops on Main Ice Creem Shop, living window choreographed performances by Momentum Dance Academy at Mineral Area Office Supply, and carolers singing holiday songs to stoke the Christmas spirit.

Event-goers can take rides on horse-drawn carriages. The carriage loading area will be located in the municipal parking lot.

Various contests will be held throughout the day, with prizes for each contest to be awarded.

At 3 p.m, a booth decorating contest will occur, judging the many vendors' holiday decorations.

The beard decorating contest is set to happen at 4 p.m. on the event stage. Bearded contestants can participate by showing up to the competition with decorated beards for judging and prizes.

The Old No. 9 Garden Club will auction off a hand-built sleigh and ornaments during the day.

A Super Sandwich Showdown will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Slauterhouse Craft Parlour, at 343 W. Main St. The showdown is a sandwich-eating contest organized by The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering, Casey's Cookin', and Fired.

Visitors may notice the Christmas tree decorations on the lamp posts along Main Street. The displays are part of a decorating contest, and Friday is the final day to have the decorations complete for judging. Individuals will then be able to vote for their favorite on the Downtown Park Hills Association's Facebook page. Voting ends on Dec. 22, and the winner will be announced the following day.

Before festivities start on Saturday, there will be Breakfast with Santa at the Factory Diner on Main Street from 8-10 a.m. About the same time, the Senior Center across from the Factory Diner will be open its hot cocoa bar, which will remain open throughout the day.

Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre said the Downtown Park Hills Association is looking forward to a smooth first year of the holiday celebration, and organizers hope for a great turnout and relatively pleasant weather.

"I think we are lucking out, and the rain forecast earlier this week is going to leave us with some partially sunny skies," said St. Pierre. "We know it'll be chilly, but I hope that [the event] encourages the holiday spirit.

"It is December, and we're getting closer to Christmas," she said. "We are hoping for snow even though we know we live in Missouri, and that might not be very realistic.

But in our first year, we're super excited to see what happens, how many people come, and where people come from," she added. "We're hoping that everybody will tag us on Facebook and send us a message or give us some indication of where they came from and how they heard about it."

St. Pierre mentioned that the vendor slots had filled up for this first year, and they may look at expanding the vendor spaces next year.

"I know we've had a lot of requests for more vendor spots, but I just don't have any more space for anybody," she explained. "So maybe next year we can shut down more of Main Street and make it an even larger event."

An event map and vendor map are available on the "Christmas in Our Hometown" Facebook event page, along with a list of event times and additional information.

For more information, contact Rachel St. Pierre at 573-430-8696 or by email at cddirector@parkhillsmo.net.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

