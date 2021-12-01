Christmas in the Park and Santa Parade return to Desloge Saturday

The annual Christmas in the Park celebration is returning to Desloge this Saturday. The Desloge Library organizes the community event.

Last year's event in the city park was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the cancelation, organizers still wanted to do something festive for the community and decided to hold the Santa Parade.

Head Librarian Misty Boyer is also the parade organizer. She said the main event in the Desloge City Park, which had been held annually for more than 30 years, would be returning with the Santa Parade leading up to the park festivities.

"We didn't do the actual event in the park last year because of COVID, and the city was shut down; we only did the parade portion last year," Boyer explained. "So this will be the first year that we're actually doing the Santa Parade and leading it to the event."

The Santa Parade will kick off the afternoon events beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday

Santa will be riding in grand style on a fire truck up Chestnut Street from Christine's Café, to Lincoln, to Oak, and to Parkside, ending at the park.

Boyer said the parade would be a procession of about ten vehicles featuring fire trucks, police cars, Santa, and Santa's elves passing out treats.

"It's just a small little Santa Parade to get people kind of geared up for the park [events]," said Boyer.

Once at the parades destination, attendees can enjoy visits with Santa, carriage rides, refreshments, goody bags, a kids' craft workshop, and more. The park activities will be happening from 1-3 p.m. and are all free of charge.

Along with the various park festivities, Boyer said, there will be a drawing for the three gift baskets – girl, boy, and adult – and attendance prizes. She explained that other drawings would take place for multiple individual gift giveaways.

Boyer said she was feeling great about the event this year and thrilled that it was returning to the community.

"We love to do this event every year because it just brings everyone together," said Boyer. "I feel like with the last year and a half that we've had, that we need to get back into some sort of normalcy where we can enjoy holiday fun with our family and get out and enjoy things while we can."

For more information, contact the Desloge Library at 573-431-5506.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

