Christmas in the Valley returns

Christmas returns to Arcadia Valley Saturday as the annual Christmas in the Valley takes on Ironton Main Street. From 2 to 9 p.m. guests can enjoy a wide variety of Christmas-related activities, and a chance to see Santa Claus and get a photo.

Event organizer Alison Erpenbach said this is the fifth year for the event.

The event will mainly be around the Iron County Courthouse. Starting at 2 p.m. a Christmas market will open up with both food and craft vendors. Also available will be free S’mores and hot chocolate, pictures with the Grinch, a live nativity scene, and rides on the polar express.

Even though the event is centered mostly near the courthouse square, many downtown businesses will be open during the event.

From 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. the Iron County Courthouse will be offering an open house tour of the newly restored courthouse. Over the last five years, the interior of the courthouse has been going through a restoration project. To celebrate the completion of the long project, the elected officials and employees are inviting the public to see the historic courthouse.

Live music will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. This year the Punches Family will be performing. The band is a musical family group originating from Fredericktown, and consist of Bruce Punches, Bobette Punches, and daughters Brooke and Emily Punches. The family has performed nationwide at churches, festivals, fairs, and other special events, as well as been featured on Great American Gospel TV and Great American Bluegrass TV since 2009.

Besides the Punches Family, there will be a group of carolers as well.

Starting at 6 p.m. is the Christmas parade. Santa will be riding on an antique fire truck to the courthouse’s square, where Santa will be available to take photos after the parade. The parade will start on Main Street at Town & Country and continue down Main Street, stopping at Park Drive.

All entries who are participating in the competition will need to circle back to the front of the courthouse by taking Park Drive to Eidson Court to Russell Street. Winners will be announced once everyone returns to the courthouse.