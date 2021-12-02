Christmas on Main Street returns to Bismarck Saturday

Santa Claus is coming to Bismarck this Saturday for the annual "Christmas on Main Street," presented by the Depot Committee and Bismarck Development Committee.

The annual occasion allows children to visit Santa Claus at the Depot following the Christmas parade.

Last year's event at the Depot was canceled due to pandemic precautions. Depot Committee Chairperson Liz Bennett said canceling festivities this past year was a hard decision. She said this year's holiday event would be held outdoors and recommended warm clothing.

"We're trying to ease back in," said Bennett. "People are reluctant to gather, you know, so we thought if we did it all outside, they would feel more at ease. I know I will."

The event begins Saturday evening with the Christmas parade. This is the sixth year Bismarck has held the parade, which has become a popular addition to the list of festivities.

Parade participants will begin lining up at 5 p.m. at the high school on Campus Drive. The parade will leave the high school at 5:30 p.m., traveling down Center Street toward East Main Street, making a left turn at Bismarck City Hall, and ending up in front of the Depot.

Santa will be arriving at the Depot with the parade at approximately 6 p.m. Once the procession reaches its end in the Depot area, event-goers can pick up gift bags, enjoy refreshments, visit Santa, and snap colorful family photos.

There will be a petting zoo and pony rides again this year, as well four-wheeler train rides.

Bennett said the event is a great family outing, and the children really enjoy seeing Santa riding into town on a fire truck. She noted that the festivities would not be possible without the many city workers and organizers, like Matt Jarvis, volunteering their time.

After enjoying the fun on Main Street, event-goers are invited to the Bismarck Fire Department, at 910 Veterans Dr., for hot cocoa, coffee, candy canes, and cookies. Community members can also take the opportunity to meet some of the firefighters and tour the fire station.

For more information about Bismarck's Christmas on Main Street or renting the Depot building for events, contact City Hall at 573-734-2125.

