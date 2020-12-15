Christmas with the tigers

Dec. 17-19, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary will combine holiday fun and fundraising for its 4th annual Holiday Lights Tours.

From 5-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, the public can meet a tiger keeper, learn about the resident big cats, and watch Izzy, Thor, and Gracie after dark under the holiday lights. The activities continue with hot chocolate, outdoor activities for the kids, and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event are returned to the sanctuary for care of the rescued animals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This year has been tough on everyone and we are excited we can still hold this event safely, with masks, and give people something fun to do outdoors for the holidays.” John Madigan, operations manager, said about this event. “Not only will it be fun, but all proceeds go back to taking care of the big cats that call this sanctuary home.”

Tickets are $10 and must be purchased before the event at https://crownridgetigers.com/holiday-lights-tour. Tickets are limited for each day so those who are interested are encouraged to grab them quickly. Face coverings will be required for anyone over the age of 10.

Operating as a true sanctuary since 2004, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary does not buy, sell, breed, or trade any of its animals. Crown Ridge is a 501(c)(3) non-profit big cat rescue and educational facility seeking to inspire a change to end the captive wildlife crisis and to provide a healthy, caring environment for unwanted wild cats.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0