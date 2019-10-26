Elvins Baptist Church is all set to open its doors once again for the All Saints Museum for families and friends to come and get a “museum-like" experience about the true meaning of Halloween with fellowship and trick-or-treating.
Bill Bond, pastor at Elvins Baptist church, said that this is the 13th year All Saints Museum has taken place, and it is something that the church has invited the community to be a part of from the very beginning.
The church’s fellowship hall has been converted into a maze, and the whole space is separated into different areas.
Bond explained that the maze of sorts begins with a normal Halloween area, but then the maze delves into different rooms and areas that explain the modern era of today’s saints.
The event put on by the church is known for the catacomb wall which seems to grab people’s attention year after year.
“When you walk into the room with the wall, it is the same height and shape of an actual catacomb, and the information is lit up which makes for a neat effect.”
People will find themselves going back into time as they enter rooms that explain the Reformation Age of the saints, the church fathers and ending at the life of Jesus Christ.
“We really wanted to capture a real version of a museum tour but with a biblical spin,” said Bond.
As someone makes their way through the maze they can collect stamps in their journal which is a small piece of a catacomb wall and receive a souvenir at the end of the maze to remember the tour.
In addition to the maze and museum, there will be food and drinks for people who come out and plenty of seating for those who want to rest.
Bond explained that the way the maze is set up there is only one route in and out of the event, so that enables parents to sit and relax and let their kids go through the maze without worrying about their children leaving the building.
You have free articles remaining.
“If you walked in and took a quick glance, you would think the whole setup looks like a normal Halloween,” said Bond. “But if you take a closer look at everything, you’ll realize that there is much more to it than that.
“We were looking for some kind of way to redeem the presentation of Halloween. We want to tie the event into Reformation Day which is immediately following Halloween, and then Nov. 3 is National Day of Prayer.
“We see gory stuff on Halloween, and we want people to see the gory stuff that is real and that has been happening for the last 2,000 years.
He said they are trying to get people to understand the issue around the world of persecution of Christians and that is why they take them through the history of the saints and persecution.
Bond said that this is something that the church enjoys doing for the community and it has always been their “give back” to the community.
Last year there were about 300 people who came out for the event, and the most the church has seen come out has been 800 people.
With a treasure hunt, give-away items, trick-or-treating, food and fellowship being a part of the event, Bond is hopeful for a good crowd of people to come out.
The nights of the event are Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 at 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., but trick-or-treating will only be on Halloween night.
“The weather is supposed to be pretty chilly on Halloween, so the church may be a nice place to land for some people,” said Bond. “You can get a serious look at saints, past and present, who have stood for Christ through the centuries, and we want to make the plight that persecuted folks go through around the world known.”
For more information about the event, contact the church at 573-431-1323.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.