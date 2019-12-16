“When it seems you just can’t go on, there’s always hope.”
This timeless truth is a theme for the Park Hills First United Methodist Church’s Christmas musical.
“Welcome to Bethlehem,” is a story about Christmas joy and bringing hope to a hurting world. The staff at Bethlehem Inn strive to do this every day of the holiday season for their guests.
Throughout the musical, the theme of hope shines through as various characters in the story face difficult, real-life circumstances. From a couple struggling financially to a teenage runaway needing help when she finds herself homeless, “Welcome to Bethlehem” encourages attendees to remember hope is possible even during the most challenging times.
First United Methodist Church is located at 401 Taylor Avenue in Park Hills. There are two opportunities to see “Welcome to Bethlehem” – on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m. The event is free. A cookie and punch reception will be held after each performance.
Musical director Ryan Hassell said the church is excited to bring this production to the community. “We don’t view this as merely entertainment but rather as a ministry to our community," he said. "The congregation has been earnestly praying as a church that God will bring in people who need to hear the message of this musical."
He said in a world that seems plagued by so much evil, this musical reminds everyone that “there is still hope and that hope is only found in Jesus Christ.”
Hassell went on to say the performance is not a typical church cantata but is more similar to a Broadway musical. Many of the characters, in addition to their roles, also sing.
“It really has been pushing a lot of our cast to expand their comfort levels,” said Hassell. “As the director, I am so proud of the progress of the cast as well as the choir.”
Hassell said a woman told him last year that First United Methodist Church's musicals are “as good as anything anyone would see in Branson.”
You have free articles remaining.
That, said Hassell, was a huge compliment to their hard-working and determined cast.
“We really hope that we have a good crowd at each of the performances,” said Hassell. “Everyone has worked so hard to make this musical a successful and meaningful performance.”
He said one song from the musical that really touched him the first time he heard it was, “This Time Next Year.”
Hassell explained that when facing a time of uncertainty, thinking about the future can be difficult.
“When it becomes obvious that the Bethlehem Inn might close, the cast sings a song about where they all will be next year,” he said, “and this song really resonated with me.”
He said each year when he and his wife take down their Christmas tree at home, he often thinks about how different his life may be the following year when they put up the tree again.
“There’s a lyric in the song that says, ‘So hold on to the ones you love and love with all your heart, because once the chance is gone, there’s no way to get it back.’”
The drama cast and choir have been working hard for several months on this production. They started in September and have practiced about four hours each week. Those characters in the musical include Mr. Wiseman (John Clark), Mrs. Wiseman (Debbie Schalamon), Frances (Cathy Cook), Adam (Wade Hemmendinger), Jamie (Austin Hassell), Mrs. Cooper (Jayne Clark), Abby (Harper Kell), Richard Jorgenson (John Clark), Audrey Jorgenson (Mo Bales), Bailey Jorgenson (Peyton Brewer), Blake Westinmeyer (Bob Gerig) and Reporter (Jim Christopher).
Adult choir members include Sharron Archer, John Bales, Mo Bales, Marvin Bohnenkamp, Elaine Bone, Dylan Brewer, Barb Christopher, Jim Christopher, John Clark, Cathy Cook, Bob Gerig, Kim Gibson, Tom Gibson, Jamie Harrel, Angie Hassell, Dillan Henson, Linn Presnell, Deborah Schalamon and Gay Wampler. Children’s choir members include Easton Brewer, Peyton Brewer, Daphne Dillon, Thaddeus Dillon, Liam Harrel, Harper Harrel, Quinn Harrel, Kinzlee Hassell, Lucas Hemmendinger, Harper Kell and Kendall Svoboda.
In addition to the cast and choir, several “behind the scenes” people keep the show running smoothly: John Christeson on sound and lights, Adam Brewer on computer graphics, Landon Hassell on spotlight, Daria and Randy Primo on props and set construction, and Carol Dunn as the reception coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.