Church readies for Festival of Sweets Saturday

If you don't have your candy and baked goods ready for the holidays, the Festival of Sweets is happening at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington, 425 North St., on Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m.

Hosted by United Women in Faith, the Festival of Sweets is a fundraiser supporting international and local missions that support women, children and infants in need. The group has contributed to the Uplift and Shared Blessings homeless shelters, local food pantries, Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, and the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Saturday morning’s Festival of Sweets will feature cinnamon rolls and hot drinks in the morning, and then a stroll through the Fellowship Hall amid candies, cookies and cakes that are ready to serve, or pre-packaged for giving.

“We will have lots of prepackaged candy, cookies and sweet breads, which are great for gifts,” said United Women in Faith member Alice Johnson. “And we’re taking love offerings instead of pricing the items.”

Johnson said a similar annual event was held in previous years, but this is the first year they’re reprising it since the pandemic.

“In addition to taking love offerings instead of pricing things, we’re also doing the packaging differently,” she explained. “Before, you might have a plastic glove, and you’d pick through the candies and cookies to get what you wanted. Now, we have everything packaged and ready to go, which makes it a little safer.”