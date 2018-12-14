Centenary United Methodist Church will perform a Christmas program entitled, “The Gift,” at 5 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 20 Park Ave. in Bonne Terre.
The musical will be directed by Linda Sowers and features a script written by Sue Wilke, a former teacher for both North St. Francois County School District and Mineral Area College. It celebrates the gift of God's son to the world.
The program will feature the Centenary Choir under the direction of Linda Sowers and the Centenary Bells directed by Steve Denny, as well as piano and instrumental accompaniment. A brass ensemble will open the evening, playing on the steps outside the church where cookies and cider will be served. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.
"I think the program will be a real crowd-pleaser: some really exceptional voices, interesting historical anecdotes, and good snacks," said Wilke.
The music itself will feature some of the history of the church and will kick off the church’s 100-year anniversary which will occur in 2019. All residents of Bonne Terre, as well as surrounding communities, are invited to attend the musical.
The church has hosted an annual Christmas program for more than 30 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.