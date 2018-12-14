Try 1 month for 99¢
Centenary church to perform "The Gift"

The members of the Centenary United Methodist Church choir practice their upcoming performance "The Gift." The performance will be at 5 p.m. Sunday. The community is invited. 

 Submitted

Centenary United Methodist Church will perform a Christmas program entitled, “The Gift,” at 5 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 20 Park Ave. in Bonne Terre.

The musical will be directed by Linda Sowers and features a script written by Sue Wilke, a former teacher for both North St. Francois County School District and Mineral Area College. It celebrates the gift of God's son to the world. 

The program will feature the Centenary Choir under the direction of Linda Sowers and the Centenary Bells directed by Steve Denny, as well as piano and instrumental accompaniment. A brass ensemble will open the evening, playing on the steps outside the church where cookies and cider will be served. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.

"I think the program will be a real crowd-pleaser: some really exceptional voices, interesting historical anecdotes, and good snacks," said Wilke.

The music itself will feature some of the history of the church and will kick off the church’s 100-year anniversary which will occur in 2019. All residents of Bonne Terre, as well as surrounding communities, are invited to attend the musical.

The church has hosted an annual Christmas program for more than 30 years. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments