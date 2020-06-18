Circus coming to Bonne Terre

One of the most traditional three-ring circus companies in America is coming to Bonne Terre for a two-night engagement, part of its month-long Missouri tour.
Loomis Brothers Circus will perform June 24, 7 p.m. and June 25, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at Midwest Horse Company Arena, 1265 Old Cadet Road outside Bonne Terre. General-seating tickets can be bought in advance at loomiscircus.com.
Prices are $20 for teens and adults, $8 for 3- to 12-year-olds, and kids 2 and under are free. Anyone who can’t make the Bonne Terre engagement might want to wait until June 29-30, when the circus hits Festus.
“We’re a traditional circus, there’s not many of us left and we’re the only one that still has a live band,” said owner and operator Justin Loomis, who is also the ringmaster. “It’s a real piece of Americana that you can’t find very easily these days, it almost doesn’t exist anymore.”
Motorcycle daredevils, acrobats, clowns and trapeze artists all perform death-defying, mind-bending feats of human capability, and if that wasn’t enough, the dogs, elephants, ponies and camels demonstrate clever feats of balance, brains and athleticism.
“Our international cast of performers will have you on the edge of your seat with their amazing skills which include a rotating program of specialty and animal acts from all corners of the globe including Juggling, Dogs, Rolla Bolla, Unicycles, Motorcycle Daredevils, Aerialists, and Elephants,” Loomis says on the website. “All our animal performers receive the best, loving care – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”
When they’re not on tour, the animals retire to a 50-acre ranch. It’s a ranch that’s super-clean and organized, Loomis said, because when COVID-19 hit, they watched their performance dates evaporate in the shutdown and the 23-year-old circus company entered an unsurpassed nine-week dormancy.
“We were off for nine weeks, it was pretty sad. We were up in Ohio and sent everyone home, and the whole cast was in tears,” he said. “I’m a third-generation circus performer and I’ve never gone without a performance for that long in my life. We’re off in winter for six weeks at the most. Periodically we have two weeks off to give the people and animals a chance to rest.
“This is why Missouri has been so great, we’ve been looking forward to getting back to normal, and the state has been one of the earlier ones to reopen.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
