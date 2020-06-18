Circus coming to Bonne Terre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the most traditional three-ring circus companies in America is coming to Bonne Terre for a two-night engagement, part of its month-long Missouri tour.

Loomis Brothers Circus will perform June 24, 7 p.m. and June 25, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at Midwest Horse Company Arena, 1265 Old Cadet Road outside Bonne Terre. General-seating tickets can be bought in advance at loomiscircus.com.

Prices are $20 for teens and adults, $8 for 3- to 12-year-olds, and kids 2 and under are free. Anyone who can’t make the Bonne Terre engagement might want to wait until June 29-30, when the circus hits Festus.

“We’re a traditional circus, there’s not many of us left and we’re the only one that still has a live band,” said owner and operator Justin Loomis, who is also the ringmaster. “It’s a real piece of Americana that you can’t find very easily these days, it almost doesn’t exist anymore.”

Motorcycle daredevils, acrobats, clowns and trapeze artists all perform death-defying, mind-bending feats of human capability, and if that wasn’t enough, the dogs, elephants, ponies and camels demonstrate clever feats of balance, brains and athleticism.