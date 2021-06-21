Cities, residents get ready for fireworks fun

America is celebrating its 245th year of Independence soon, and in Missouri, that can mean one thing — fireworks. Unlike Illinois, Missouri is fairly generous when it comes to letting its citizens set off their own nighttime displays of brilliance. The sales periods are officially June 20-July 10 and Dec. 20-Jan. 2 to anyone 14 and older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Still, there are regulations. Here's a roundup of some of the cities' and counties' rules governing fireworks, as well as details on some of the municipal celebrations taking place— in case you'd rather have someone else set off your July 4 pyrotechnic display.
Bismarck allows fireworks to be shot off inside city limits between June 29-July 5 this year between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks can be shot off from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. The city's previous ordinances prohibited the sale and use of fireworks, but the Bismarck Board of Aldermen recently approved a new ordinance allowing both. Bismarck's Freedom Fest will be held July 2-4 and will have numerous activities and contests, as well as fireworks on July 4.
Bonne Terre's ordinances on fireworks stipulate they can be shot off in city limits between July 1-7 each year between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., although on July 4, they can be shot off between 10 a.m.-11 p.m. — as long as the fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices are not thrown, placed or used in a way that would endanger or cause injury or damage to any person or property.
The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce "Light Up the Sky" celebration at City Park will take place from 5-10 p.m. on July 4. In addition to the music of the Johnathan Braddy Band, there will be cold beer, concessions and Kona Ice's flavored, shaved ice.
Desloge doesn't have a public fireworks display, but the city's ordinance says that fireworks can be shot within city limits July 3-6 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. The fireworks can only be shot off private property and not on public streets, parks or other public property unless approved by a resolution by the board of aldermen.
Farmington will have their fireworks display on July 4 at Engler Park. The fireworks will begin at 9:10 p.m. No fireworks are allowed to be used or sold in the city with the exception of division 1.4G fireworks such as poppers, snappers, and smoke devices which conform to all other local, state and federal requirements.
Fredericktown does not allow individuals to sell or use fireworks inside the city limits. The Fredericktown Optimist Club will hold its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Rotary Park, beginning at 6 p.m., July 4 with fireworks to start at dark. Vendors will be set up with activities, games, shopping and music. The concession stand will also be selling food and drinks to raise money for the Optimist Club's programs.
Leadington doesn't have a public fireworks displays, but the city allows fireworks to be sold and discharged within the city limits from July 3-10 and they require that a person be 18 years of age or older to purchase and set off fireworks within the city limits without adult supervision.
Leadwood isn't planning any official fireworks displays, and they follow the state of Missouri and St. Francois County laws and regulations concerning privately setting them off.
Park Hills allows fireworks to be shot off from June 20-July 10, between the hours of 10 a.m and 10 p.m Monday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, fireworks can be set off from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. The permitted hours for fireworks on Sundays are from noon to 10 p.m. Their annual fireworks display will be held at dusk July 4 at the sports complex with music held beforehand.