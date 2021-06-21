Cities, residents get ready for fireworks fun

America is celebrating its 245th year of Independence soon, and in Missouri, that can mean one thing — fireworks. Unlike Illinois, Missouri is fairly generous when it comes to letting its citizens set off their own nighttime displays of brilliance. The sales periods are officially June 20-July 10 and Dec. 20-Jan. 2 to anyone 14 and older, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Still, there are regulations. Here's a roundup of some of the cities' and counties' rules governing fireworks, as well as details on some of the municipal celebrations taking place— in case you'd rather have someone else set off your July 4 pyrotechnic display.

Bismarck allows fireworks to be shot off inside city limits between June 29-July 5 this year between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks can be shot off from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. The city's previous ordinances prohibited the sale and use of fireworks, but the Bismarck Board of Aldermen recently approved a new ordinance allowing both. Bismarck's Freedom Fest will be held July 2-4 and will have numerous activities and contests, as well as fireworks on July 4.