City postpones festival

Another summer community event is affected by coronavirus, but instead of being cancelled, it’s only being postponed.

The Bonne Terre Music Festival slated for May 30 is being put off until fall, organizers said Tuesday. It’s one of many events that have been cancelled in the last week, including Farmington Country Days and Bonne Terre’s Chautauqua.

“It’s getting pretty serious,” said festival organizer and community volunteer Julie Pratte. “My husband bought me a Happy Planner from Hobby Lobby for Christmas and I can’t even use it, everything’s getting cancelled. My calendar started off pretty full, but now all of these dates have big red X’s on them.”

At its monthly meeting on April 13, the city council – on which Pratte’s husband, Bruce, sits-- had authorized City Administrator Shawn Kay to make some of the arrangements for the festival, which organizers had hoped would only be put off until later in the summer.

“We’ve been planning this for about a year, we started organizing last fall,” Pratte said. “We were hoping to make it an annual spring event, since we don’t really have anything going on in the city then. We held out as long as we could, but it was just … you can’t have something like this going on with this virus going around. It just didn’t seem wise.”