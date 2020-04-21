City postpones festival

Another summer community event is affected by coronavirus, but instead of being cancelled, it’s only being postponed.
The Bonne Terre Music Festival slated for May 30 is being put off until fall, organizers said Tuesday. It’s one of many events that have been cancelled in the last week, including Farmington Country Days and Bonne Terre’s Chautauqua.
“It’s getting pretty serious,” said festival organizer and community volunteer Julie Pratte. “My husband bought me a Happy Planner from Hobby Lobby for Christmas and I can’t even use it, everything’s getting cancelled. My calendar started off pretty full, but now all of these dates have big red X’s on them.”
At its monthly meeting on April 13, the city council – on which Pratte’s husband, Bruce, sits-- had authorized City Administrator Shawn Kay to make some of the arrangements for the festival, which organizers had hoped would only be put off until later in the summer.
“We’ve been planning this for about a year, we started organizing last fall,” Pratte said. “We were hoping to make it an annual spring event, since we don’t really have anything going on in the city then. We held out as long as we could, but it was just … you can’t have something like this going on with this virus going around. It just didn’t seem wise.”
Pratte said the Parks Board, of which she is a member, and the Community Betterment Committee, which is co-planning the festival have been talking about moving it to the latter part of September or the first part of October.
“We don’t want to clash with anyone else’s community events, so we’ll be checking with other towns. We’ve already checked with Desloge, who asked us not to schedule it during their block party,” she said, laughing. “We told them, ‘Of course not, we want to GO to your block party.’”
The festival was going to take place in Bonne Terre Park from noon until 6 p.m. May 30. The three musical acts scheduled for the date were Shannon Cox, Ben Turnbough and GTO. Pratte said there were going to be food trucks lined up, about 30 vendor booths, a beer garden and the local Masonic lodge was going to serve barbecue as a fundraiser.
Pratte said one of the musical acts has already confirmed they can be there, “and we’re hoping it will be the same way with the other two.”
The Community Betterment Committee and the Parks Board are crossing their fingers for a more active, safer fall, she said, but in the meantime, they’ll continue to plan and mark time in unique ways until that date. And she’ll get to use her planner.
“That’s one thing about this strange time,” she said. “When you have nothing going on, you don’t have to stay as organized.”
