Come to Wickham Hollow: Renaissance festival kicks off this weekend in Farmington

Attendees will find pirates, peasants, fairies, knights, fair maidens and more at the fantasy village Wickham Hollow this weekend when they travel back in time to experience days when theater and art were first prospering.

The Maiden Faire Renaissance Festival is set for May 29-31 and June 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine.

From Shakespearean entertainment to dancers to musicians and magicians, this event celebrates the beginning of summer.

Organizer Lisa Miller-Howard, owner of H2 Events LLC, originally planned to have the festival last year, but that was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’s been working hard to put together a unique event for the Parkland that is as authentic as possible.

Jousting; staged-sword fighting; archery; pony, unicorn and warhorse rides; belly dancers; reformed pickpocket act; Chaste Treasure singing group; and more are only a few of the interesting period-related acts, live action interactive theatre and activities that take place starting this weekend. There will be crafters, artisans, handmade goods and plenty of food.

