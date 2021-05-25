 Skip to main content
Come to Wickham Hollow: Renaissance festival kicks off this weekend in Farmington
Renaissance Faire

A Renaissance Faire is planned in late May/early June near Farmington. Pictured are Renaissance enthusiasts in period attire.

 File photo

Attendees will find pirates, peasants, fairies, knights, fair maidens and more at the fantasy village Wickham Hollow this weekend when they travel back in time to experience days when theater and art were first prospering.

The Maiden Faire Renaissance Festival is set for May 29-31 and June 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine.

From Shakespearean entertainment to dancers to musicians and magicians, this event celebrates the beginning of summer.

Organizer Lisa Miller-Howard, owner of H2 Events LLC, originally planned to have the festival last year, but that was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’s been working hard to put together a unique event for the Parkland that is as authentic as possible.

Jousting; staged-sword fighting; archery; pony, unicorn and warhorse rides; belly dancers; reformed pickpocket act; Chaste Treasure singing group; and more are only a few of the interesting period-related acts, live action interactive theatre and activities that take place starting this weekend. There will be crafters, artisans, handmade goods and plenty of food.

“There are a few differences this year,” said Howard, “just as the jousting and national Renaissance period acts by performers that travel the country, performing at different Renaissance festivals all over.”

The festival takes place on the Amvets’ back lot at 3756 Pimville Road in Farmington. Tickets are available at the event or at a discounted rate online at www.themaidenfair.com.

Proceeds from tickets and beverage sales go to help Amvets Post 113.

“We are looking forward to bringing a new, exciting and fun event to the community that has a historical feel to it,” said Howard.

She said plans for this event have been in the works for a few years.

“We’ve suffered some setbacks due to COVID, but we look forward to getting this inaugural year off the ground, plus did I mention we have jousting?”

For more information about this event, visit www.themaidenfair.com.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Faire Speak

Commonly referred to as Elizabethan English, you are likely to hear a number of unfamiliar phrases and terms whilst visiting The Maiden Faire, and Elizabethan English (EE) is the language you will most likely hear. Patrons are not required to interact with Cast and Crew using EE, but are encouraged to do so.

Below is a list of common phrases and terms you will hear at Maiden Faire.

When Greeting other Patrons and Faire Cast:

“Good morrow”

“Good day”

Greeting a King or Queen begins with a nod, bow, or curtsy:

King: “Your Majesty”

Queen: “Your Highness”

“Your Majesty”

“Your Grace”

Typically, the nobility is well-dressed, standing them out from the crowd, however, if you do not know a person's rank for certain, the best way to address them is:

Greeting a Male – "My Lord"

Greeting a Female – "My Lady"

General Terms and Words you may hear (and we encourage you to use):

Young lady of virtue – Maid, Maiden

Young lady - Wench (be careful when using this term; it may offend some)

Young boy - Lad

Small Child - Poppet

Woman - Mum

Yes - Aye, Yay

No - Nay

Never - N'er

Often - Oft

Before - E'er

Here - Hither

There - Yon or Yonder

Why - Wherefore

Maybe - Mayhap or Perchance

Please - Prithee

Please tell me - Pray tell

Thank you - Grammercy

Excuse me - Pardon or Pray pardon

Kitchen - Galley

Bathroom - Privy

Bedroom - Chamber or Bedchamber

Beer - Ale or Mead

Live it up, or party - Carouse

Common Exclamations in EE:

Huzzah!

Alas!

Fie!

Zounds!

