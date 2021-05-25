Come to Wickham Hollow: Renaissance festival kicks off this weekend in Farmington

Attendees will find pirates, peasants, fairies, knights, fair maidens and more at the fantasy village Wickham Hollow this weekend when they travel back in time to experience days when theater and art were first prospering.
The Maiden Faire Renaissance Festival is set for May 29-31 and June 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine.
From Shakespearean entertainment to dancers to musicians and magicians, this event celebrates the beginning of summer.
Organizer Lisa Miller-Howard, owner of H2 Events LLC, originally planned to have the festival last year, but that was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She’s been working hard to put together a unique event for the Parkland that is as authentic as possible.
Jousting; staged-sword fighting; archery; pony, unicorn and warhorse rides; belly dancers; reformed pickpocket act; Chaste Treasure singing group; and more are only a few of the interesting period-related acts, live action interactive theatre and activities that take place starting this weekend. There will be crafters, artisans, handmade goods and plenty of food.
“There are a few differences this year,” said Howard, “just as the jousting and national Renaissance period acts by performers that travel the country, performing at different Renaissance festivals all over.”
The festival takes place on the Amvets’ back lot at 3756 Pimville Road in Farmington. Tickets are available at the event or at a discounted rate online at www.themaidenfair.com.
Proceeds from tickets and beverage sales go to help Amvets Post 113.
“We are looking forward to bringing a new, exciting and fun event to the community that has a historical feel to it,” said Howard.
She said plans for this event have been in the works for a few years.
“We’ve suffered some setbacks due to COVID, but we look forward to getting this inaugural year off the ground, plus did I mention we have jousting?”
For more information about this event, visit www.themaidenfair.com.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal