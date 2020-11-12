 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comics raising money for Missouri Patriot Paws
0 comments

Comics raising money for Missouri Patriot Paws

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Comics raising money for 'Patriot Paws'

Comedy for a Paws, an evening featuring six stand-up comedians from the St. Louis area is being held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Amvets Post 113, 3756 Pimville Road in Park Hills.

Comedians appearing at the show are Rich Braun, Scott James, Eric Rueseler, Ronaldo Mercado, Cori Stewart and Nate Barron. The event is being hosted by Lisa Andris.

The cost is $10 per person for advanced tickets and $15 at the door.

A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Missouri Patriot Paws, an organization that provides veterans in the state suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with trained service dogs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Concert set for Nov. 6-7

  • Updated

The 21st Annual Mid-America Gospel Music Association’s Jubilee concert (also known as MAGMA), is scheduled to take place on Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m…

+4
'Monsters and Bigfoot' released
Local

'Monsters and Bigfoot' released

  • Updated

“Not in MY forest, you don’t,” is the tagline for a new feature film that was produced and filmed in St. Francois and surrounding counties, an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News