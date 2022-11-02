Community event benefits middle school students

It’s the perfect time and place for the hunter’s widow. For those who don’t know, the term “hunter’s widow” is a reference for the hunter’s spouse or significant other who is left alone during deer season.

This year’s opening day of deer season is Nov. 12. West County Middle School staff and students have a special event planned for all the hunters’ widows – and anyone else who’d like to shop.

It’s the first-ever craft fair and small business expo. The event will take place inside West County Middle School Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for the middle school’s student activities fund. This money is used for any incentives, trips and activities for middle school students. From purchasing refreshments to taking students on end-of-the-year field trips, these funds pay for a variety of things for the kids.

Lisa Puller, one of the organizers of this event, said the staff have worked hard to plan this event.

“We’re excited to showcase our community’s talented crafters and small businesses,” she said. “Don’t miss this great opportunity to support them and our middle school students. It’s also the perfect place to buy Christmas gifts for your family.”

The list of events for the day includes more than 35 crafts and small business vendors who will sell everything from high-quality home-baked desserts to paintings and so much more; silent auction with more than 25 items; and carnival games with prizes.

Live craft demonstrations will take place throughout the event. Local artist Ursula Warren, of Farmington, will do mandala painting at her booth. Angie Stone will do button art at 2 p.m.

Magician D.J. Edwards will show off some of his skills from 10 a.m. to noon.

In addition to a variety of desserts and treats by vendors, donuts will be sold for breakfast. Lunch may be purchased for $5 and includes a cookie and drink and either a bowl of chili with crackers, chili dog with cheese, nachos with cheese, or nachos with chili and cheese. Crafters and small business vendors who reserve a booth will have the opportunity to order lunch and have it delivered to their booth at a time they choose.

This free event will be held rain or shine because it will be located inside the middle school on one level to allow handicap-accessible entry. Restrooms are located inside. There is also plenty of parking.

“We’re hoping to have a successful first-year event and then keep expanding to make this a major event in St. Francois County,” said Puller.

She said feedback will be sought from crafters and small business vendors for ways to improve the event for next year.

Anyone who would like to reserve a booth should contact Puller at 573-562-7558 (ext. 2) or email lpuller@wcr4.org.