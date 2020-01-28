The story of Aladdin is one of the most known and loved narratives in literature. It’s the tale of a true classic “rags to riches” story about a young man who learns a very valuable lesson.
West County students are bringing Disney’s “Aladdin KIDS” to the elementary school’s stage this Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. each evening. Members of the community are invited to attend this free event.
This 30-minute musical is designed for school-aged performers and is based on the 1992 Disney film.
The story begins when lamp vendors tell the tale of the lamp and how it changes the life of Aladdin and Jasmine. They’re then joined by the citizens of Agrabah for the opening song of “Arabian Night.” That’s how it begins that a dusty old lamp changes the life of a young man and a princess.
Jasmine, Princess of Agrabah, argues with Sultan over the ancient law which requires that she immediately marry a prince. There are royal princes who want to marry Jasmine, but she sends them away. She’s not interested in marrying unless it’s for love.
Jafar, the scheming Royal Vizier, desperately wants to claim the throne so he seeks the magic lamp. But the cave guardian denies Jafar because only Aladdin can enter.
Later in the marketplace, Aladdin steals a loaf of bread and hides from the vendors to avoid being caught. He runs into Jasmine, who has run away from the palace. Both Aladdin and Jasmine are caught by the guards. Aladdin is immediately thrown into a skeleton-filled dungeon.
Jafar then tricks Aladdin into entering the cave so Jafar can get the lamp, but Aladdin becomes trapped inside. He rubs the lamp. Suddenly a magical genie appears on a magic carpet and grants him three wishes.
Aladdin’s first two wishes are to get out of the cave and to become a prince. But his second wish doesn’t work out like he’d hoped. And he only has one wish left.
For those who don’t know how the story ends, they will definitely want to catch one of the two free performances this week in West County Elementary’s gymnasium.
The musical promises plenty of entertainment with lots of laughter and great music by a talented cast of kids.
This adaptation of the beloved classic story will show the audience “a whole new world.”
In addition to learning their lines, songs, staging and choreography, students have also learned what it means to make a commitment of a large cast with weekly and some weekend practices.
Drew Hartenberger, K-5 music teacher at West County, is director of the musical. She said this musical has been quite a journey.
“I am very proud of the kids because they have worked so hard,” said Hartenberger. “This is the most students we have ever had involved in a musical before, which comes with its own challenges and joys.”
She said she is so proud of “each and every student and their devotion to producing an amazing production.”
Lisa Puller has worked as assistant director of the musical. West County High School freshman Maddie Little is choreographer. Jason Slusser does light and sound for the production.
Cast members for Disney’s “Aladdin KIDS” include Kaiden White, Aladdin; Aliza Reid, Genie; Konner White, Jafar; Lauren Jackson, Jasmine; Lilly Steinmetz, Iago; Kenny Godat, Sultan; Emma Ruble, Sarah Hurd and Avigail Kahapea, lamp vendors; Molli Reid, cave guardian; Rylee Ross, bread vendor; Nikalas Schilly, Prince Abdulah and guard; Bennett Brown, Prince Hassim and guard; Blane Lashley, Prince Malik and guard; Autumn Evans, guard 1; Bailey Whited, guard 2; Hayley Mann, guard 3; Alyssa Jones, guard 4; Kiley White, guard; Reina Myers, Avis (magic carpet); Reid Barlow, Abu (monkey); Reece Hobbs, Raja (tiger); Mikayla Blanks, Abagale Reid, Peyton Robinson, Lilly Lee and Rylee Jones, Kaitlyn Whited and Elizabeth Williamson, skeletons; and Jewel Williams, Grace Walton, Marley Seward, Emma White, Payton Phillips and Kairi Stamelos, Djinn.
West County Elementary is located at 625 Chariton Avenue.
