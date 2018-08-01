Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Park Hills pool
Now in its 60th year of use, the Park Hills Municipal Pool will be the site of the 11th Annual Park Hills Pool Party, hosted by the Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department.

The Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its 11th Annual Pool Party this Friday at the city pool, which has now been available for use to area residents for 60 years.

“This is our 11th Annual Pool Party,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte. “We actually started it in 2008, which was our 50th anniversary at that time. The pool opened in July of 1958, so now we’re up to our 60th anniversary.”

Politte said the party will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday night with door prizes, hot dogs, chips, soda, swimming and music provided by PartyPro DJ — all for free.

“People are welcome to come and swim or not — it’ll be a lot of fun either way to come and listen to the music,” he said.

The party is also supported by assistance from the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, in terms of getting businesses to partner with the city to provide the door prizes.

“We get a lot of help from the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce,” Politte said. “They send out an email and we get various local businesses to help us out. We usually have some really nice prizes. We’ve gotten some emails and I’ll be going around this week to pick some of the prizes up.”

In the years since the first city pool party, Politte said the community turnout and support has continued to be great, with a consistent number of families coming to enjoy a free evening of family fun.

“The community turnout has been great,” he said. “We’ve continued it since the first year and we have well over 200 people on average. I don’t know of a year that we’ve had less than 200. Some people come and go, but we do the registration for the drawings. It’s a busy two and a half hours.”

Although the party is hosted by the City of Park Hills, Politte said the pool party is open to the public at large.

“It’s a community event and people come from all around,” he said. “They’re all welcome.”

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

