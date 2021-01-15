Community rallies to save MAC theater department

“I wasn't expecting that huge of a response,” she said. “I think that just goes to show how much this program does affect the community.”

Watkins became involved with the theater when she moved to the area in 2010, participating in several plays and in summer theater camp.

“I met a lot of really good friends while I was in it and had a lot of really good experiences,” she added. “I met my boyfriend while I was in it. And I just know the impact that it has, not only on my life, but just everyone that I was in the theater with. It just felt wrong to not have this in our community.”

After it garnered 1,000 signatures, Watkins sent the petition to Gilgour with a lengthy email that explained why she started it. She got an email response from him and a follow-up call, explaining the financial difficulties that led to the decisions.

“Dr. Gilgour told me that they hope this is temporary, that this isn't a permanent change, and that hopefully in the future they can reinstate the program,” she added.

In the meantime, Watkins is hoping the Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) is able to start a community theater group to use MAC’s theater.