Parkland residents won’t want to miss a special holiday concert this evening at Mineral Area College.

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s Community Band Winter Concert takes place Tuesday in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $4 at the door or free for kids 12 and under and anyone with a MAC ID.

This evening’s concert includes both Christmas and traditional selections.

“We will open the program with the overture for the ‘Barber of Seville,’” said Dan Schunks, director of the band.

He said the overture of the “Barber of Seville” is a 1927 transcription of the entire overture.

“While the audience may see this and wonder, once they hear it, they will recognize it from movies, commercials and Bugs Bunny cartoons,” said Schunks.

Another selection includes “God of Our Fathers” by Missouri native Claude T. Smith, a well-known and respected composer.

The evening’s seasonal favorites include “Sleigh Ride,” “Salvation is Created,” “Greensleeves” and “Christmas Festival.”

But Schunks said “Christmas Festival” is “the granddaddy of all band Christmas selections.”

While he enjoys all the pieces, one of the advantages of being director of the band is the opportunity to select the music.

“Picking a favorite would be ‘Greensleeves’ because of the excellent arranging,” he said. “But the selection that makes me smile is ‘Christmas Festival.’”

He played that piece in high school, and to this day he feels it’s the perfect collection of beautifully arranged Christmas melodies.

“That communicates the true spirit and feeling of the season,” he said. “This arrangement is 72 years old, but it is as fresh as the day it was published.”

This evening’s concert is about one hour and 10 minutes in length.

MAFAA’s Community Band includes 61 members ranging in age from 14 to “many decades past that.”

“This is a very talented group, which again demonstrates the outstanding level of work of the area directors,” said Schunks. “I am very thankful for the dedication of the band members, for their sincere and committed efforts to perform this program.

“This ensemble shows the universality of music and its abilities to transcend all differences. I hope the public will join us to share the Christmas spirit through music.”

Next semester will be Schunks’ last time to direct MAFAA’s Community Band and Kicks Band. Rehearsals for Community Band begin Jan. 23. The group rehearses in the MAC band room from 7-9 p.m. on Mondays and is open to any interested instrumentalists.