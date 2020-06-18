Concert to help Shared Blessings

“Once they were booked, we slowed our roll and thought about the details, prayed on it, and here we are, we’re doing it."

The ticket proceeds help pay for the concert, but a donation will also be taken to help the transitional shelter, which helps homeless people and families find jobs and homes, as well as provides other resources to get them back on their feet.

Bess said merchandise, food and drink will be available, and concert goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs for social distance. “The arena is big enough, that should be easily managed,” she said.

And it’s a busy arena, too.

“They have a very full week, we’re very thankful they’ve managed to schedule this in,” Bess said. “They’re having the circus (June 24-25), a horse show, then a birthday party, and then this.”

Gospel music seems to be in the Easters’ blood, since both of their families made their lives about music. Jeff’s father is one of the Easter Brothers and Sheri’s mother is a member of The Lewis Family. Now, their three adult kids are joining the act.