Concert to help Shared Blessings

Its fundraisers took a hit during the Missouri coronavirus shutdown, but Shared Blessings Executive Director Shelly Bess said she’s hoping the transitional homeless shelter will benefit from a Christian concert coming up.
Jeff and Sheri Easter, Dove Award-winning gospel singers whose home base is Lincolnton, Georgia, will light up Midwest Horse Arena, 1265 Old Cadet Road in Bonne Terre, at 6 p.m. on June 28. Tickets, a suggested donation of $15, will be accepted at the door. For more information, call 573-631-5435 or 573-366-1776, or visit the shelter at 518 Grove St., Bonne Terre.
Bess said she has been a fan of the Easters for decades and recently, she had ordered a CD and shirt from them when she got a call from Jeff Easter.
“He called the next day to say they didn’t have the shirt, so I asked them about the possibility of booking a show, and he seemed interested,” she said. “I was so excited. I was driving, and when I pulled up to the shelter, I ran past three people trying to talk to me.”
She quickly found volunteer Lori Dickerson, who owns Midwest Horse Arena.
“She was on the phone with an applicant, and I was on the phone with Jeff still, so I got a pen and wrote her a note saying I was on the phone with Jeff, can we put the Easters in your arena? And she said sure.
“Once they were booked, we slowed our roll and thought about the details, prayed on it, and here we are, we’re doing it."
The ticket proceeds help pay for the concert, but a donation will also be taken to help the transitional shelter, which helps homeless people and families find jobs and homes, as well as provides other resources to get them back on their feet.
Bess said merchandise, food and drink will be available, and concert goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs for social distance. “The arena is big enough, that should be easily managed,” she said.
And it’s a busy arena, too.
“They have a very full week, we’re very thankful they’ve managed to schedule this in,” Bess said. “They’re having the circus (June 24-25), a horse show, then a birthday party, and then this.”
Gospel music seems to be in the Easters’ blood, since both of their families made their lives about music. Jeff’s father is one of the Easter Brothers and Sheri’s mother is a member of The Lewis Family. Now, their three adult kids are joining the act.
Jeff and Sheri met at an overnight gospel concert in August 1984. Jeff played bass for the Singing Americans at the time, and ultimately, the two were introduced by Sheri’s mother. After a 10-month courtship, they were married.
They joined Sheri’s family’s group for a while, but decided in 1988 to start their own gospel music ministry. Also joining Jeff and Sheri on the road is their daughter, Morgan, who joins them with vocals to round out the harmonies and younger daughter Maura Grace, who appears throughout the show. Son Madison grew up in the family ministry, but has struck out on his own on the road with wife Shannon. Rounding out the Easters are Jared Easter, second cousin to Jeff, and Landan Smith from Covington, Georgia.
The Easters have been nominated for numerous Dove Awards and have won six. They’ve also received two career Grammy nominations, and Sheri has been named the Singing News Favorite Alto eleven times and the Singing News Female Vocalist four times. Jeff and Sheri’s wall of awards also include three Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two International Country Gospel Music Association, nine Voice Awards for Female Artist, five Voice Awards for Song/Single of the Year, two Voice Awards for Christian Country Group, four SGM Fan Fair/USGN awards, seven SGN Scoops Diamond Awards, four Hearts Aflame Awards, and three Cash Box awards. They have also participated in the Gaither Homecoming Video Series since 1993, which has sold more than 15 million units.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
